Abdul Khoza celebrated his dear wife's birthday

The celebrated actor posted a heartfelt message to his lady, Baatile, who also received tributes from celebville

Mzansi celebs, including SK Khoza and Lerato Mvelase, gathered to celebrate Baatile on her special day

Abdul Khoza and fellow celebs gathered to wish the actor's wife, Baatile, well on her birthday. Images: abdul_khoza

Source: Instagram

Abdul Khoza and his wife are celebrating her birthday. The award-winning actor penned the sweetest note dedicated to his special lady and mother of his kids. Mzansi celebs joined in to show love to Baatile and wish her well on her birthday.

Abdul Khoza celebrates wife's birthday

Former The Wife actor, Abdul Khoza is celebrating his leading lady's birthday and couldn't wait to let the world know.

Abdul, who is also a musician, gushed over his sweetheart, Baatile, in a lovely Instagram post with photos of her and well-wishes for the year ahead:

"I wish you all the joy and happiness that you deserve as you turn a new leaf. You are heavenly sent as the shining light you are."

"You are extraordinary and one of a kind, and may you forever keep blossoming inside and out the way you do. Today, I celebrate you, mama."

Mzansi celebs show love to Abdul Khoza's wife

Fellow celebs showered Baatile with birthday cheer and sweet messages:

SA radio personality, Nandi Madida gushed over Baatile:

"Such a beaut! Happy birthday!"

Mzansi actress, Salamina Mosese said:

"Happy birthday to your queen!"

South African actor, SK Khoza showed love to his sister-in-law:

"Happy birthday, sister-in-law!"

Local actor, Thulane Shange said:

"Happy birthday, makoti kabuti!"

Actor, Mduduzi Mabaso's wife Fatima wrote:

"Happy birthday to you, sis! I hope my brother spoils you rotten!"

kunele_m posted:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife."

mor_nondey responded:

"Happy birthday to your wifey!"

_mamthimunye commented:

"Happy birthday, my love, an amazing year to you!"

Andile Mpisane pens birthday message to Tamia

In more birthday updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Andile Mpisane's sweet message to his wife, Tamia, on her 27th birthday.

The couple recently welcomed their second baby together, and Andile thanked his gorgeous wife for showing him the "true meaning of life."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News