Once Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Mojaki have made headlines once again on social media

A video of the couple hanging out at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg trended on Twitter (X) after Musa Khawula posted it

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of Cassper Nyovest and his wife

Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane were out and about. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Once again, the South African rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Mojaki have made headlines again on social media.

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane trend on X

Social media has been buzzing as the hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest and his wifey Pulane Mojaki Phoolo became the talk of the town after the Thobeka Majozi revealed Cassper's dirty secrets online.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the couple hanging out at Gold Reef City. Many netizens followed them around, taking videos and pictures of them on his Twitter (X) page.

Khawula captioned the video:

"Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Mojaki spotted at Gold Reef City; Johannesburg."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of Cassper and Pulane at Gold Reef City. See some of their responses below:

@tumi_kennaTumi commented:

"Why is she in disguise? What does she do besides being Cassper's wife."

@Lisa_Akh questioned:

"Kanti why is she behaving like the celebrity hiding herself?"

@Mbalie707 said:

"Pulane acting like Kanye West's Bianca."

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"Pulane's drama is very unnecessary."

@KaroroMitchelle mentioned:

"Seems like Cassper doesn't care about what's happening... It's that lady for me, Pulane; she's seeing herself walking in the streets of New York as Kanye's ex, Bianca."

@Crazzy_LEE tweeted:

"Have you guys noticed how she’s always leading him when they walk together?"

Cassper Nyovest seemingly responds to Stilo Magolide’s questions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is finally responding to the many questions regarding his controversial marriage to Pulane and his faith. The rapper shared a detailed explanation on his Instagram page.

Cassper Nyovest had been silent about his marriage until now. The award-winning rapper had the streets buzzing when pictures of his lush wedding to his childhood sweetheart Pulane went viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News