One lovely lady has proudly posted pictures of the home her husband bought for her birthday

The woman shared photos of the luxurious place on a popular interactive social media group

Netizens loved the space and left her kind messages in the comment section of her post

A stunning lady has proudly posted photos of the lovely home her husband purchased for her.

Lizzy Kg Lizzy Kg was proud of the home her man bought her. Image: Lizzy Kg Lizzy Kg.

Source: Facebook

The woman posted images of the luxurious living room, bedrooms and more, explaining that there were still a few furniture items to be added.

Facebook user, Lizzy Kg Lizzy Kg’s pictures were shared on the immensely popular interactive group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’. Her caption read:

“My husband bought me this house on my birthday. I still need to buy coffee table and headboards. Corrections are allowed.”

Here is a picture from the post:

Social media users loved the Gauteng wife’s home

Netizens complimented the lady’s crib and left her kind messages of praise about the state of the home. Others offered some cool tips.

Briefly News compiled some of the engaging reactions:

Lee Stanely Wardson said:

“Please don't divorce that husband. It was not easy for him to buy a house. Thank him a lot. That's a man.”

Gomolemo Lencwe added:

“I am happy for you. You have a beautiful house. May God bless you guys.”

Aka Batunda wrote:

“You are blessed.”

Asanda Njova remarked:

“You are one lucky woman and are truly blessed to have a husband like yours. Your home looks very beautiful, stylish, and neat. I can’t fault anything. I just love everything. Your bathroom, those colours are so beautiful.

"I will surely copy them for my own bathroom. I pray to God to keep you and your family together forever. Keep it up.”

Source: Briefly News