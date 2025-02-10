A lady decided to offer another learner driver some words of encouragement, bringing Mzansi to share their driving stories

One driver can be heard offering advice on what to do when feeling nervous, while the other driver in the blue VW asks to get behind her

Netizens gathered to applaud the lady for being helpful, while many took time to share what their driving experiences were like initially

A lady advised and encouraged another fellow learner driver, and people online shared their own experiences. Images: @carameldoll03/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

South Africans applauded a woman who gave another learner driver some support and advice in a tough situation. Netizens also took the time to share the difficulties they had when it came to their first driving experiences.

Braving South African roads

TikTokker @carameldoll03 shared the video showing the interaction between the two learner drivers. One of them can be heard giving some suggestions such as holding up the handbrake in situations of uncertainty, while the other asked if she could squeeze in behind her.

Watch the wholesome video below:

Anxious behind the wheel

Learning how to drive for the first time is no easy task for most people. Many thoughts float around a learner driver's mind. You need to be constantly aware of your surroundings, you need to watch your speed, and most importantly, you mustn't hit another driver's car.

Many people gathered to share stories of their first driving experiences. Image: Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many people across Mzansi shared their first driving experiences, offering words of encouragement to others with the same fears. Read the comments below:

@Herroyalhighness said:

"Yoh I have already renewed my license, but the anxiety of driving lately."

@MaPrince noted:

"This is the best post I've seen today 🙂❤❤️"

@stha_o_monice mentioned:

"I’ve recently started driving manual Yhoo ngiya gowa but I don’t stop. I drive every day."

@MaHlase💝@angy03 stated:

"Had to join you guys sisonke moss🤣🤣🤣"

@BonieBonie commented:

"I had to learn and master driving quickly 😩😂 because my father is so strict 😂 now I drive like a gangster 😂"

@MmabathoMongatane said:

"We are in the same boat, two weeks driving alone to work 🥰"

@Aquamarine 🧜‍♀️ noted:

"Wow this video just boosted my hope in this life of a new driver."

A TikTok video showing an angry car driver went viral. An onlooker filmed the moment a man decided to use his car as a weapon.

Source: Briefly News