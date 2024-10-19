A vehicle was captured in a video floating into the sea as the owner tried to save it

It is not clear what happened or how the car ended up in the water, the owner tried to make it float back to the shore

The online community reacted to the video, with many having unanswered questions about the situation

A car floated into the sea and the owner tried to save it. Images: @user_rosen/ TikTok, @Henrik Sorensen/ Getty Images

A video of a vehicle floating in the sea has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet amazed.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @user_rosen, people are seen fishing at a seashore. However, what captured people's attention was a white car that was floating to the sea.

It is not clear what or how it happened but a person who was presumably the car owner can be seen running after it in the water as it floats away. He eventually got to it and tried to change its direction so it could float back to the shore. The clip ended before we could see if the gent succeeded in his plan.

Car floats into the sea

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stunned by the incident

The video gained over 7 million views, with many online users asking questions. See the comments below:

@Douglas Maseko wrote:

"Why was the car moving forward opposing the water."

@great stoic expressed:

"How did that car end up there instead of blaming fisher man."

@nikitagoed was concerned:

"Was there anyone inside? Or did they save the car?"

@Tee 👑 said:

"That car swims better than me😭."

@Bye wondered:

"Like what’s he gonna do when he reaches the car? He can’t drive it back."

@curtlovemore joked:

"You can't park the car there."

@user75782148256960 asked:

"What happened."

SUV washed away into the ocean in South Africa

In another story, Briefly News reported about an SUV that was washed away into an ocean in Mzansi.

A video of a Ford SUV being washed away into the ocean somewhere in South Africa has left many netizens with their jaws dropped. The video posted on TikTok by @breadinthebed shows the vehicle in the ocean as waves crash against it with no occupants or people in sight. It is unclear what led to the tragic incident.

