A Durban nail technician, Stha, had to close her thriving salon after a cancer diagnosis

After beating cancer, she's reinvented herself as a press-on nail artist, creating custom nails for clients

Her story of overcoming adversity and her powerful message of resilience resonated with TikTok viewers

A driven nail tech beat cancer and shared a powerful message of overcoming adversity. Image: @nailsbystha

Source: Instagram

A talented South African nail technician from Durban took to social media to open up about how her thriving nail business was turned upside down after she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Durban nail tech reinvents her craft

Stha posted a TikTok video where she detailed how she had been doing nails for about seven years and had a successful nail bar with employees working for her.

However, as life's unpredictable misfortunes would have it, Stha was forced to shut down her business operations after she was diagnosed with cancer and had to put her health first.

"By the grace of God, this year I beat cancer. So I reinvented myself and my craft. I'm now doing press-on nails. This means that I sit at my desk for hours making your nails for you and shipping them out, only for you to install them and get the look in 10 minutes," Stha shared in her post.

She said people have been warming up to the idea, and she has been getting a lot of orders.

"This is your sign that don't ever let life get you down. No matter how hard it gets, make sure you get back on your feet. Noma impilo iba nzima, wena iba nzima kakhulu (Even when life gets hard, you must get harder)," the inspiring virtual nail artist shared.

Stha's story strikes a chord with SA

Stha's post was met with an outpour of love and heartfelt messages from netizens who were touched by her story, undying spirit and powerful message to keep going despite life's difficulties.

Nonduh | Lifestyle Content commented:

"Congratulations on beating cancer! I was wondering ukuthi what happened because I always used to see your work on socials. Will be ordering your press ons soon✨."

Zukile__m said:

"Indlondlo yama’zipho, uNkulunkulu aqhubeke akubusise Stha (The queen of nail, may God continue to bless tou Stha)."

ithanga_official said:

"❤️You're strong. I love it when God is with you, and nothing can stand against you."

Cebile Khomo said:

‘Noma impilo iba nzima, wena ibanzima kakhulu’❤️- I felt that! My the Lord bless you and your business❤️."

Boh replied:

"Ngyabonga Stha, I think I just needed to hear this. I buried my child izolo and I'm still not okay, but eventually, I'll pick myself up. Uphile sis ♥.

MaZuma said:

"Unkulunkulu muhle ❤️ (God is good)."

Vuyokazi Nkohla responded:

"I take that with me babe …'Noma impilo iba Nzima wena iba Nzima kakhulu' ”."

Woman celebrates opening own restaurant

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman with a drive for entrepreneurship recently celebrated having her very own restaurant, Hornox RoadHouse & Steakhouse.

A Facebook post by We Are Trending Mzansi features images of the proud restaurant owner, her steakhouse establishment and the staff she has hired.

In the post, the woman shared her hopes to create more employment opportunities and celebrated proud South African and woman-owned brands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News