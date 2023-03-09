Controversial music exec Nota Baloyi took another jab at rapper Kwesta when he appeared on Arthur Mafokate's new podcast

Nota claimed he made Kwesta successful when he was still the rapper's manager, adding that the Ngud' hitmaker is ungrateful

Nota hilariously claimed that he started being controversial after he ended his business relationship with Kwesta

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nota Baloyi has again thrown shade in Kwesta's direction. Unprovoked, the Ngud' hitmaker's former manager claimed the rapper is ungrateful.

Nota Baloyi took another jab at Kwesta. Image: @lavidanota, @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi takes another jab at Kwesta

Nota Baloyi was a guest on Arthur Mafokate's new podcast Set The Record Straight, when he claimed he made Kwesta successful. Taking jabs at his former business partner, Nota claimed his hard work made Kwesta successful.

Nota used to manage the Spirit rapper when he had one of the biggest songs in Mzansi. Kwesta's Ngud' featuring Cassper Nyovest was on high rotation on radio stations and did massive numbers on digital streaming platforms. The star was also booked and busy at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He suggested that he took Kwesta from "nothing" and made him one of the household names in the country's music industry. The rapper continues to blue-tick Nota's hurtful remarks since they parted ways.

Nota Baloyi reveals he started being controversial after ending his relationship with Kwesta

ZAlebs reports that Nota claimed his concerning behaviour started after he ended his business relationship with Kwesta. He suggested that his controversial remarks were due to the collapse of his former business with the Khethile Khethile hitmaker, RapLyf, adding that he can now say whatever he wants without affecting "his artist's" reputation.

"I was not controversial when I had an artist to represent."

Mzansi sings Sjava's praises after releasing fourth album, Isibuko

In other music news, Briefly News reported that music lovers took to social media to discuss Sjava's fourth studio album. The talented musician released Isibuko on January 27, and scores of people went into a frenzy when it dropped.

Now that the hype around it has seemingly died down, fans discussed whether Sjava's project is a hit or a miss. Many agree that the project is beautiful and is one of his best albums.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born singer worked with talented stars and his usual collaborators such as Emtee, Saudi, and Q Twins. The album was produced by his long-time collaborator and hitmaker, Ruff.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News