Oskido is collaborating with Nigerian artist Flavour, exciting fans with upcoming music

The veteran producer has a history of working with Nigerian stars and is known for his musical collaborations

Social media users expressed anticipation for the new songs, with many praising the collaboration

Legendary South African producer Oskido had Mzansi music lovers jumping with joy when he revealed that he is in the studio with popular Nigerian hitmaker Flavour.

Oskido has revealed that he is working with Nigerian star Flavour on a new song. Image: @2niteflavour and @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Oskido in the studio with Flavour

Oskido is getting ready to drop the best music for his fans. The veteran musician and producer has worked with various stars in his career. He is one of the many South African celebrities who has collaborated with Nigerian stars.

Local stars who have collaborated with Nigerian musicians include Cassper Nyovest who collaborated with Davido on Check On You, and Nasty C who worked with Cassper and Davido on the hit song Juice Back Remix.

The late award-winning rapper AKA also worked with Burna Boy on the song All Eyes On Me.

Taking to his Instagram page, Oskido shared some pictures alongside the Nwa Baby hitmaker. One of the pictures shows Flavour bowing down to show respect for Oskido. The producer also revealed that they are working on some new music which will be dropping soon. The post's caption read:

"Big Baller’s in town @2niteflavour Flavour of Africa. Massive collaboration can’t wait for the drop "

Fans react to Oskido's post

Social media users know that Flavour and Oskido are cooking bangers. Many said they couldn't wait for the songs to drop.

@djaluno said:

"Things I love to see"

@ms_priemhlauli commented:

"He said Woow God is working!!!! congrats on your colab "

@blackberry_sphe added:

"Am looking forward ❤"

Oskido posts hilarious Pastor Shepherd Bushiri TikTok skit

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Oskido is at it again with his TikTok skits and this time, he did an impersonation of the controversial Pastor Shepherd Bushiri. The I Believe hitmaker remade another one of Major One's popular videos where he shared a prophecy. Netizens showed love to Oskido, saying he's a big hit on TikTok.

In between making hits and discovering superstars, Oskido makes time for his favourite pastime - TikTok skits.

Source: Briefly News