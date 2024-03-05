Cassper Nyovest is returning to the music scene after a break focused on spirituality, including getting baptised

The South African rapper promised his fans the best music of his career, with hints at new music videos and collaborations

Fans are eagerly anticipating his return, expressing excitement for new hits and music videos

Cassper Nyovest is ready to give Mzansi the good music they have been praying for. The star took a short break to focus on his spirituality and even got baptised during the process.

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he is returning to music after a short break. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest ready to drop more music

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he is back in the studio following a short break. The Amademoni hitmaker recently earned the nickname "Pastor" after sharing that he is now focusing on his relationship with God.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper announced that he is returning with the best music for his fans. He promised his followers that this was going to be his best season. He wrote:

"And just like that!!! We are back at work!!! Tell 'em I’m back and this time, it’s gone be the best run!!! With purpose !!! Took a lil break from shows and dropping music. We bout to come for everything!!! I want it all!! What yall want ??? New music or new Music videos?"

Cassper Nyovest's fans can't wait for his music

As expected, Mzansi hip-hop music fans were jumping with joy following Cassper's announcement. Fans want everything Mufasa has to offer, from music videos to new music and collaborations.

@abutie_sbue said:

"More music videos bro and more Rap songs and more hits Don."

v_i_c_k_y_l_e_e commented:

"You just keep doing you. Always be you. God knows. "

@gago_mabena057 added:

"Music video from Solomon "

@west_rsa said:

"We want it all Nyoviro, I know this run personal "

@wjr.m wrote:

"We need the Billiato anthem you made with Aymos "

Cassper Nyovest hints at dropping gospel album

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that hip-hop rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has proven that there is nothing he can't do. The star recently seemingly shared that he might be releasing an album of a different genre soon.

The Phumakim hitmaker has social media buzzing yet again after he announced that he has now given his life to God and that he was grateful to Christ for saving him.

