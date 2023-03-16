Cassper Nyovest and DJ Shimza went into a frenzy when they saw a South African bank account with over R103 billion

Cassper and DJ Shimza are some of the country's highest earners, but they've never seen that kind of money in their bank account

Social media users told the two celebs that the bank account they were going crazy about was actually a private wealth demo account

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Shimza love money. The two Mzansi stars lost their minds when they saw a bank account with over R103 230 979 273.

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Shimza were impressed by over R103 billion in a bank account. Image: @casspernyovest, @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza posts pic of a bank account with over R103 billion

DJ Shimza posted a pic of the Nedbank private wealth account on his timeline, and Cassper Nyovest went into a frenzy when he saw Shimza's post on Twitter. He praised him for having wealthy friends.

Shimza and Cassper are among the country's celebs making bank but have never seen that type of money in their accounts. Mufasa always shares with Mzansi how much he wants to become the first hip-hop billionaire in South Africa.

Mzansi reacts to pic of bank account with over R103 billion

Social media users took to Cassper's comment section and shared that the bank account is a private wealth demo account. Some people were also impressed, just like Cass and Shimza.

@Obrian_Makwela commented:

"R103B? Or am not seeing properly."

@MCMusaRSA wrote:

"Never. Photoshop or something, or app errors, angeke."

@dev_brendan said:

"Demo account, Chief."

@Thabiso77988203 commented:

"That moment I'm battling to get my car fixed for R75 000, even insurance is giving me a hard time."

@Tasphonik wrote:

"The owner is supposedly richer than Motsepe, cause Motsepe, if Forbes isn't lying says his worth is just under R3 billion."

@jianesolartech added:

"Don't do your fans like that bro. Let them know it's a private wealth DEMO account."

