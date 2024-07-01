NaakMusiQ recently showed off a heartfelt moment he had with his father to his fans

The DJ/ singer had netizens seeing double and were stunned by the men's uncanny resemblance

The jokes were flying, and Mzansi couldn't help but point out how much Naak looked like his old man

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi commented on NaakMusiQ and his dad's striking resemblance. Images: iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

NaakMusiQ is definitely his dad's son after fans saw how much the famous DJ looked like his old man.

NaakMusiQ shares sweet moment with his father

It looks like every day is Father's Day for NaakMusiQ after the DJ/ singer shared a sweet moment with his dad, Musi Qaqambile.

Taking to his Instagram page, the celebrity boxer shared a video of himself enjoying a conversation and a few laughs with his old man, even posing for video selfies together!

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In what may have been the first instance many fans got to see Naak's dad, and he showered him with praise and expressed genuine admiration for him:

"My dad. The man, the myth, the legend. Bra Qakes."

Mzansi reacts to NaakMusiQ and his dad

Netizens admired Naak's sweet bond with his dad, while many commented on their uncanny resemblance:

Asa_Sigoxo said:

"They look together."

chino_regal joked:

"NaakMusiq and his father BabMusiq."

M_B_U_G_A wrote:

"You would even think they are brothers."

rich_dux commented:

"That man knew what the hell he was doing; he created himself. He just needed a female to give birth to his younger self, nothing more."

Tapela_Simie posted:

"NaakmusiQ's father looks more like NaakmusiQ than NaakmusiQ looks like NaakmusiQ."

tootsmathela joked:

"Copy and paste, and the mom had no chance."

patuxolopat responded:

"Some of us wish we had these moments with our dads. Hold on to the old man, bro, and take the wisdom."

Oscar Mbo buys dad new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo buying a brand-new car for his proud father.

Fans were in their feelings at the heartwarming moment and felt inspired by the gesture:

_ShaunKeyz said:

"I can’t wait for the day I buy my mom a brand-new car."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News