Nadia Nakai posted a video of AKA working on his latest track, Prada , which features Mzansi rapper, Khuli Chana

According to reports, Supa Mega's verse in Prada was written specifically for Nadia, and the female rapper shared her favourite lyric from the song

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, was touched by the post and commented with a red heart emoji to show support for Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai's latest post mourning AKA had the late rapper's mom Lynn Forbes rushing to the comments section.

AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes supported Nadia Nakai after she shared a heartbreaking post about Supa Mega's passing. Image: @lynnforbesza and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega passed away on February 10, 2023, after he was gunned down in Durban on Florida Road. Since then, Mzansi, his family, and girlfriend Nadia Nakai have been sharing tributes to the Mass Country hitmaker.

Nadia Nakai posts Prada lyrics AKA wrote about her

Taking to Instagram, Nadia shared a video showing AKA busy recording his latest track, Prada, on which he features Mzansi legend, Khuli Chana. In the caption, the Danger hitmaker shared the lyrics, "I wish I had discovered you early," which ZAlebs reported was a song lyric AKA wrote about Nadia.

Lynn Forbes, celebs, and netizens comfort Nadia Nakai after sharing a heartbreaking post about AKA

Although AKA's mother, Lynn, didn't write much to Nadia and only posted a heart emoji, her comforting presence was felt in the comments section.

Other people and well-known Mzansi faces expressed their condolences to the grieving girlfriend, saying:

@dineomoeketsi said:

"It's just not fair Sending you love Nadia."

@ladydu_sa shared:

'We love you, sis. May the good Lord give you strength ❤️❤️❤️❤️ sending you love and hugs."

@buhlesamuels posted:

"Once we feel love it becomes part of us forever! He is with you forever! ❤️"

@natienyag replied:

"This just got me in tears. I'm so sorry Nadia❤️"

@glow_umuhle commented:

"Oh, Kiernan Sending you lots of love Nadia."

@behind_thebrand also said:

"He came with a certain purpose in your life. Take the good and the love you have for each other and grow. We love you, you are not alone "

@zashamashaba added:

"You met the best of him and that is a blessing in itself. You are God's favourite child because you got to experience this once-in-a-lifetime kind of love."

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes pens an emotional letter to Nadia Nakai

Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother, wrote a heartfelt letter to Nadia. The grieving mother thanked Mega's girlfriend for showing her son love and affection while he was alive and for remaining by his side even after he died.

Lynn also shared a video of AKA and Nadia's final moments on Earth.

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother was thrust into the spotlight by her son's death on February 10. The rapper's fans sympathised with his family, especially his mom, Lynn Forbes.

Taking to social media, a Twitter user with the handle @joy_zelda shared a stunning picture of Glammy and hailed her for keeping it together during the difficult times.

AKA's fans weighed in on the suggestion to surprise the late rapper's mother on her birthday.

