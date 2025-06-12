South African actor Kwenzo Ngcobo once again received another nomination for his outstanding work

Former The Wife star was nominated at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards for Best Actor

Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards PR Team shared with Briefly News other actors who have also been nominated for the awards this year

South African actor Kwenzo Ngcobo bagged another award nomination. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Halala! South African actor Kwenzo Ngcobo finally gets more recognition for his talent and craft. The star was recently nominated for the prestigious awards from his province, KZN.

Kwenzo bags Best Actor nomination

On Tuesday, 11 June 2025, the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority proudly unveiled the nominee list for the 12th annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards, which celebrate the talented and outstanding creatives in the KZN film and TV industry.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly announced on his X (formerly Twitter) page that the former The Wife star Kwenzo Ngcobo was nominated for the Best Actor category for his role on Scandal!.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Last year, Thembinkosi Mthembu bagged his first award alongside veteran actor Melusi Yeni at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards.

See the post below:

Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards PR Team shared with Briefly News other actors that have also been nominated for the awards this year.

"Stained Glass movies series, Umjolo is leading with seven nominations for the different movies released on Netflix. Four being for Umjolo: Gone Girl. Actors who received nominations include Sibongiseni Shezi, Sibusisiwe Jili, Menzi Biyela and Gugu Gumede.

"Kwenzo Ngcobo and Nombulelo Mhlongo who play married couple Nhloso and MaDlomo have received nominations each. Those are the only two nominations received by Scandal! Nelisiwe Sibiya has made the cut for her role as Zama on Mzansi Magic’s new show Ithonga. Her last nomination was when she played Mbali on Durban Gen in 2023," they shared."

Kwenzo Ngcobo was nominated for Best Actor award. Image: @kwenzo_pholoba

Source: Instagram

Chairperson Dr Sibusiso Ndebele speaks on the Awards

The Chairperson of the Board at the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, Dr Sibusiso Ndebele also shared with Briefly News some insight about the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards.

He said:

"The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards celebrate the legacy of a true pioneer in South African film, highlighting the power of storytelling to inspire, challenge, and uplift. As an Authority, we are dedicated to nurturing talent and establishing KwaZulu-Natal as a competitive and innovative film hub."

Actress Deli Malinga bagged Simon Mabhunu Sabela Award

While in celebration of Kwenzo Ngcobo's award nomination, Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga was also one of the winners who went home with the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Award in 2024 for Best Actress in July 2024.

The star expressed her gratitude of being recognized for her work after being in the showbiz industry for many years.

She said: "What a feeling to be recognized at home, which meant to me, we see you."

Awards withdraw late Mpho Sebeng's name from nominees list

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the late actor Mpho Sebeng was robbed of an award he could've won.

As if death didn't rob us as the nation of a talented young man, the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards sparked great confusion after they removed the late actor's name from the nominee's list after they announced them on their Facebook page on Thursday, 13 June 2024.

The awards, dedicated to recognising and honouring KZN talents, nominated the late 30-year-old star for Best Actor for Film alongside Kwenzo Ngcobo, Masoja Msiza and Siyabonga Shibe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News