Deli Malinga Celebrates Winning a Simon Sabela Award: "I Will Treasure This for the Rest of My Life"
- South African seasoned actress Deli Malinga was one of the few stars who got their flowers at the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Awards
- The highly-anticipated award ceremony took place at the Playhouse Theatre in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend
- Deli Malinga won the Best Actress award for her role in Umkhokha: The Curse as Mamzobe
The 2024 Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Awards took place recently, and the best of South African entertainment got their chance to shine. One of them is talented actress Delisile 'Deli' Malinga, who penned a lengthy note to honour her award.
Deli Malinga wins Simon Mabhunu Award
Former Generations actress Deli Malinga recently received her flowers at the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Awards, which took place this past weekend in Durban.
The awards ceremony took place at the Playhouse Theatre in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. Deli Malinga walked away with the Best Actress award for her role in Umkhokha: The Curse as Mamzobe.
Malinga pens heartfelt note celebrating award
In celebration of her win, Deli Malinga noted that she received her first award as Mamzobe in her birthplace, KwaZulu-Natal. This significant win to her means a lot.
"What a feeling to be recognized at home, which meant to me, we see you," she wrote. "When I look back to where it all started, I never thought Mamzobe on Umkhokha would go this far when it was just a 13 episode drama series. I was doing what I love doing (acting to the best of my ability), not knowing that Simon Mabhunu would knock on my door one day, saying I'm the best," she further stated.
Mzansi's 1st Miss SA Cynthia Shange receives tribute from KZN Film and TV Awards 2024 for iconic career
See the rest of her post below:
Mzansi celebrated Malinga with one person saying, "It is long overdue." Another said, "Well deserved Queen."
Umkhokha gets renewed, Mzansi approves
In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi's hit showUmkhokha: The Curse was renewed for a new season. The first episode was a hit among netizens, who spoke a lot about the fire episodes.
Many netizens can't wait for the season to start and also shared that they don't bring new characters to the forte.
