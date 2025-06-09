A South African mom woke up in the early hours of the morning to cook a fresh meal for her daughter

She made her a juicy steak for lunch and a nutritious snack for when she needed something to nibble on

Social media users were amazed by the lady’s lifestyle and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

A South African woman who lives a modest lifestyle showed off her daughter’s school lunch on TikTok.

Mzansi was wowed by a mom cooking sirloin for her daughter's school lunch. Image: @ofentse_mphuti

Source: TikTok

She made sure to make a nutritious meal and added a handwritten note wishing her a beautiful day.

Mom wakes up at 5 am to cook daughter’s lunch

A well-known content creator, Ofentse Mphuti from Gauteng, wowed South Africans with her modest lifestyle. She woke up before sunrise to cook the sirloin for her daughter’s school lunch.

She bought the meat from Woolworths, which cost close to R200. Mputi sliced the sirloin and placed it in her daughter’s lunchbox.

The mom also made mashed potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, strawberries, and blueberries for the main lunch. She made a cheese and ham snack, which she placed in a different container.

Mphuti popped a sweet note for her daughter in her lunch bag to remind her to have a good day. Her lifestyle wowed many people who decided to follow her on TikTok because they loved her content.

The mom of two often plans lunch dates with her children and makes a lot of people want to start a family by studying her gentle parenting style online. She captioned her now-viral post:

“Here’s what I made for my daughter’s lunch today.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by kid having sirloin for lunch

Social media users expressed their amazement in a thread of comments:

An SA mom elevated her daughter's school lunch with steak from Woolworths. Image: @ofentse_mphuti

Source: TikTok

@Masechaba Prıncess H shared:

“I immediately thought of my son, he loves steak so much. I think he’ll be so happy to have this as his lunch.”

@Q said:

“That's like dinner for lunch. Yoh, guys, a healthy meal doesn’t have to be boring. Kids want sandwiches, pies, pizza, or Sunday kos at least.”

@Lady_Enkay wondered:

“Sis, don’t you have space for more kids (me)?”

@Thato.🫧confessed:

“I’m not a morning person, so I know that blueberry could’ve fallen into the mashed potatoes.”

@Tanya said:

“If I had lunch like this when I went to school, I would probably be a scientist or astronaut.”

@anzelleeee asked:

“Can you adopt me? I'm 27 and potty trained.”

@Tidimalo 🇿🇦 commented:

“The only content that pushes us to study hard so that we can live a soft life.”

@Tiisetso_lekena shared:

“I’d eat my lunch box before school starts.”

@Lilitha Ndamase hilariously said:

“I just know her teacher isn’t too happy about the upcoming school holidays.”

@Ilke Anecia commented:

“And here I have a sandwich and Drink-O-Pop in a bottle that was always leaking.”

