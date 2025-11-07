South African Afropop singer Thandiswa Mazwai fangirled over the talented Dlala Thukzin on X recently

The Gqom turned 3Step music producer is gearing up to release his album, Mayvis, in November

Fans are amped for the release, even Thandiswa Mazwai could not contain her excitement

Thandiswa Mazwai has proved that she is a fan of Dlala Thukzin. Image: Thandiswamazwai, Dlalathukzin

Some fans believe it is not December unless the King drops. And no, not King Tha, but Dlala Thukzin.

The star has legions of his fans marking down their calendars for the official release of his upcoming album, Mayvis.

Mazwai is a fan of Thukzin

Taking to X (Twitter) on Wednesday, 5 November, Dlala Thukzin shared the release date of his highly anticipated album. He also added the album cover, which evoked mixed feelings of both nostalgia and excitement for many of his fans.

Using her opportunity to react to the post, King Tha gave a very simple response saying, "Yhoooo," which is an IsiZulu expression for 'OMG!'

The Gqom turned 3Step music producer will be releasing his project on 28 November 2025.

Mzansi reacts to Mazwai's post

Below are some of the reactions from online users who were shocked to see Ntsiki Mazwai's older sister co-signing another artist.

@SQ_Gunner was shocked:

"😳 King Tha co-sign? OK, Thukzin is gone."

@SiyabongaZizi pleaded:

"I hope one day Dlala Thukzin will feature you in one of his songs nje."

@siyandaqwane asked:

"Why do I suspect that you have a feature with him? Do you, sis or are you a fan? Either way, this is so cool."

@tandontunja was shook:

"Ma2K SHOOK over a King Tha co-sign of Dlala Thukzin, whereas: Jacknife, Bongo Maffin, Ndofaaaayaaah! Ndofaaaaayaaah! Ndofaaaaayaaaah! I thought the kids are in school nje, kwenzeke ntoni ngoku babhem?! Siza bo. (What is going on? Help!)"

@TebzaNg1520 asked:

"Do you listen to Thukzin nawe?"

@Botlile_M exclaimed:

"What?! King Tha wa co-sign'a? Oh, my days."

Thukzin on global success

After the star was nominated at the 2025 BET Awards under the Best New International Act category, alongside Amapiano duo TxC, rapper Maglera Doe Boy, as well as Nigerian singer Shallipopi, he spoke about international fame and what it means to him.

"I am so happy that it is paying off, and fans around the world are enjoying what we are doing. I appreciate every one of them," an excited Thukzin told Briefly News at the time. "Music is life, and life is a journey. I would say that the most rewarding part of my career has been the journey," he added.

Thandiswa Mazwai celebrates late Kwaito star

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thandiswa Mazwai recently sent a shoutout to the late TKZee member Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala

On his heavenly birthday, King Tha gave Magesh his flowers on social media, and fans followed suit

Supporters and peers celebrated the legendary Kwaito star's life and legacy with heartfelt messages. On what would have been his 49th birthday on 14 October, the TKZee page on Twitter (X) posted an old video of Magesh reciting one of his verses and explaining the lyrics, all while affirming his passion for Kwaito. Thandiswa Mazwai hailed Magesh: "The GOAT!"

