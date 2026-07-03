Editor's notes: The consumption of news has shifted away from the classic print media and leaning towards the rapidly growing, fast paced digital media. However, some purists are still sceptical about the quality that can be lost as journalists compete to chase a viral moment over a compelling story. Briefly News Current Affairs editor Sibusisiwe Lwandle says you can have the best of both.

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Digital media has taken over traditional print media. Image: ITWeb

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Every journalist of a certain vintage remembers the intoxicating rush of the front-page splash. Early in my career in print media, the layout meeting was the high altar of the newsroom. To command that space was to command the cultural conversation. Seeing your byline on a crisp, ink-on-paper monument to a hard-earned scoop was the ultimate validation.

Today, as a Current Affairs Head of Department at Briefly News, who witnessed the digital takeover long after my days in newspapers, my reality looks entirely different.

I transitioned from the tactile world of legacy print to the hyper-accelerated landscape of a digital-born publisher. I have lived the evolution from an era where we waited for the morning rotation to one where an algorithm refreshes every fraction of a second. Through it all, I had to learn a hard lesson that clinging to traditional concepts of prestige is an operational liability… or in millenial terms, an epic fail.

The modern audience isn't waiting for the morning edition, nor are they typing a homepage URL into a browser out of habit. If your journalism isn’t thriving in the chaotic, highly competitive ecosystem of the user’s mobile newsfeed, it might as well not exist. That is why I stopped chasing the front page, and started chasing the newsfeed.

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From Passive Gatekeeping to Active Engagement

The traditional newspaper represented an era of passive gatekeeping. We, the editorial elite, decided what was important, packaged it neatly, and delivered it to a captive audience. It was a one-way monologue steeped in institutional legacy.

The digital newsfeed, by contrast, is a brutal, democratic dialogue.

In the feed, a hard-hitting current affairs breakdown sits adjacent to viral lifestyle trends, brand advertisements, and family updates. To command attention here requires more than just historical institutional authority. It requires immediate relevance, precision, and an acute understanding of user psychology.

Steering current affairs in a digital-first newsroom forced me to break out of the comfort zone of prestige journalism and embrace the realities of modern mobile consumption.

For example, instead of burying the hook or indulging in long-winded introductions, digital storytelling demands immediate value. Furthermore, text-heavy print layouts fail when audiences engage natively through quick-hitting video, audio cues, and scannable graphics. Finally, a front-page story was often judged by the subjective praise of industry peers. A newsfeed story is judged by its velocity; shares, bookmarks, reading time, and its ability to spark viral conversation among ordinary citizens.

The Fallacy of the Homepage

When print institutions first attempted to transition online, many simply tried to recreate the newspaper on a screen, treating their homepages like digital replicas of the front page. But industry analytics consistently prove that this plan does not work. Audiences arrive via search, social links, aggregators, and chat apps.

The homepage is a destination for the already converted; the newsfeed is the battleground for the uninitiated.

When we design current affairs strictly for a static front page format, we build for an idealised reader who has the luxury of time to sit and browse. When we design for the newsfeed, we build for modes of engagement. We acknowledge that a South African reader commuting on a taxi or scrolling during a lunch break needs a different storytelling architecture. A story that is highly visual, punchy, and instantly accessible works well.

Impact Over Ego: What Does the Data Say?

There is an undeniable ego trip in seeing your name under a sweeping, multi-page print layout. But ego doesn't sustain newsrooms, nor does it move the needle on societal impact in a fractured digital ecosystem. When I shifted my focus to the newsfeed, my definition of impact evolved.

However, playing in the newsfeed comes with a modern warning label, one that I recently spent months investigating through an extensive academic research paper on digital newsrooms in the AI era. In our relentless chase for newsfeed velocity, publishers globally are turning to mass back-end automation and AI-assisted drafting.

The data flashes a massive warning sign for those of us trying to protect quality news: while heavy AI automation drives content volume, it consistently causes measurable declines in readership. Why? Because newsfeed audiences can spot an unfeeling machine from a mile away. Heavily automated news content routinely lacks emotional resonance, urgency, and the distinctive human voice that builds localised trust and brand loyalty.

This research validated exactly what my print-bred instincts knew. The newsfeed demands more humanity, not less. If we rely on aggregated press releases or automated scripts without verification and cultural nuance, we commoditise our output. We lose the very edge that makes us relevant to the communities scrolling through their phones.

The New Metric of Prestige

This shift does not mean sacrificing the core tenets of the profession I fell in love with decades ago. Accuracy, ethics, and rigorous verification remain non-negotiable. If anything, the newsfeed demands higher standards because the digital audience can talk back instantly, exposing flaws and demanding accountability in the comments section within seconds.

In a continent like ours, being present in the feed with high-quality, verified reporting is a civic duty. If quality news reporting retreats behind the walls of old-school prestige and refuses to adapt to the digital currents of the newsfeed, we cede that vital space entirely to bad actors, hyper-partisan creators, and unchecked rumours.

The front page was a beautiful era, and I look back on my newspaper days with immense pride. But the newsfeed is where history is being written, debated, and consumed right now. Chasing it hasn't cheapened our journalism; it has given it a pulse, a broader audience, and a sustainable future.

Sibusisiwe Lwandle is the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News. She holds a Masters Degree and short course certificates from Yale and UCL. She has 14 years of experience in media, having worked in print, online, and broadcast media. She has worked at Independent Media and 1KZNTV and has contributed columns to the Washington Post.

Disclaimer:The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Briefly News.

Source: Briefly News