A school in Zimbabwe turned away pupils on 12 July 2026 over unpaid school fees

The children were reportedly barred from starting their practical exams until parents settled the fees

The TikTok video caused mixed reactions online, especially from South Africans

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Screenshots taken from the clip showing the kids outside. Images: @thebreifza

Source: TikTok

A school in Zimbabwe turned away pupils over unpaid school fees. TikTok account @thebreifza posted the clip on 17 July 2026, showing pupils standing outside. The incident reportedly happened in Zimbabwe on 12 July 2026, according to the footage.

Parents had reportedly sent their children back to school despite having no money. Zimbabwean schools have repeatedly made headlines this year over strict fee collection methods. A man speaking in the footage said the children needed to start with practical exams. He claimed the school used the exams to force parents into paying overdue fees.

SA react with anger and sympathy

The clip caused a wave of reactions from viewers, especially people in South Africa. Many questioned why human rights groups in Zimbabwe stayed silent about the matter. Some accused critics of calling South Africa a banana republic while ignoring local struggles. Other viewers said the same parents would still vote for Mnangagwa again.

Many families in Zimbabwe continue to struggle financially amid the country’s ongoing economic crisis. Some parents online said they could barely afford basic necessities, let alone school fees. Others defended the school, saying fees are needed to keep it running properly. Zimbabwe’s economy has struggled for years, leaving many households unable to keep up with expenses. School fees remain a major burden for parents trying to keep children in class.

The debate around the clip also touched on tensions between Zimbabwe and South Africa. Some South Africans linked the story to ongoing anti-immigration protests in the country. Briefly News could not independently verify all details shared in the online post.

Watch the video:

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Source: Briefly News