Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah announced the arrival of their second child on Instagram in July 2026

The former YoTV star and Generations actor shared the exciting news and introduced the brand new addition to the Ngwenya crew

Several A-list South African celebrities flooded the comments to congratulate the growing family

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Psyfo Ngwenya, his wife Aamirah, and their son. Images: @Aamirah S Ngwenya

Source: Facebook

Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya shared news that drew an outpouring of congratulations from some of South Africa's biggest names, including Minnie Dlamini, Nandi Madida and Anele Zondo.

The South African media executive, entrepreneur, and former child star Psyfo and his wife Aamirah Msimanga welcomed a second boy to their family in mid-July.

Psyfo Ngwenya and his wife's new baby boy

Psyfo shared the news on Instagram and the internet erupted with love. On 12 July 2026, he posted a video on Instagram of his wife holding the new baby, with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Brand new to the Ngwenya crew 🐊🤩💛"

The update sparked a massive wave of celebratory messages from several of South Africa's most famous personalities, with fans and celebrities alike flooding the comments section to celebrate the couple's growing family.

Psyfo Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah, their son and their new baby boy. Photos: @Aamirah S Ngwenya

Source: Facebook

Who is Psyfo Ngwenya?

Sipho Psyfo is one of South Africa's most recognised media personalities, having first captured the nation's hearts as a child star on YoTV before going on to play Ajax in the iconic SABC1 soap opera Generations.

More recently, he made a surprise television comeback when he was unmasked as the "Clock" on season 3 of The Masked Singer South Africa.

Psyfo also previously held a senior role at MultiChoice/DStv, which he departed in 2024.

Personal life

Sipho Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah (formerly Msimang) tied the knot on 21 November 2020 and now have two young sons. They welcomed their first child, named "Baby Ngwenya," in October 2022.

Aamirah also shared news of their second-born child on social media on 12 July 2026. Watch her celebrate the new arrival on FB here.

Psyfo Ngwenya's new child was born in July 2026. Images: @Aamirah S Ngwenya

Source: Facebook

Catch more precious moments from Psyfo's wife and new baby here.

Celebrities congratulate the Ngwenyas

The warmth in the comments on Psyfo's Instagram post was impossible to miss. TV presenter and actress Nandi Madida wrote:

"Congrats 😊"

Media personality Minnie Dlamini kept it playfully short by writing:

"Brilliant 😂"

Broadcaster Anele Zondo sent her love with:

"Welcome baby girl 🧡❤️"

Prominent South African TV and radio broadcaster, entrepreneur, and the winner of the 2006 Miss SA Teen pageant, Zizo Tshwete added:

"❤️❤️ So happy for you all."

Norma Mngoma, a businesswoman and widely known for being the ex-wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, wrote:

"Congratulations mommy 🦋❤️🧡"

Tansey Coetzee, who is a South African model and beauty pageant titleholder crowned Miss South Africa in 2007 also commented:

"Congratulations guys 🙏"

Award-winning media personality and actress Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo wrote:

"Welcome baby 🧡❤️"

Psyfo eliminated from The Masked Singer SA

In more entertainment updates, Briefly News also highlighted facts about Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya's recent elimination from SABC's The Masked Singer while he was disguised as Clock. Despite a performance that captivated the audience, the celebrity detective panel failed to identify him.

The unmasking sparked reactions, with the public expressing their shock and disbelief, especially given Psyfo's notable journey from child star to a successful leader in media. Psyfo's exit from The Masked Singer also raised questions about the show's portrayal of contestants.

Source: Briefly News