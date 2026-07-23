Former Muvhango actress Inno Manchidi has welcomed her second child, sharing an emotional Instagram post celebrating her growing family

The actress thanked God for blessing her with two healthy children and hinted that she has a powerful testimony to share in the future

Fans, celebrities and husband Mpho Manchidi flooded the comment section with heartfelt congratulations after the baby announcement

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The actress thanked God after welcoming a healthy baby and growing her family. Image: Inno Manchidi

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Inno Manchidi has expanded her beautiful family. The actress and content creator announced the arrival of her second child with husband Mpho Manchidi in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing they are now proud parents of two.

Alongside a carousel documenting the final days of her pregnancy and moments from the hospital, Inno reflected on her journey, thanking God for what she described as His faithfulness and restoration.

Inno Manchidi celebrates growing family

Sharing the joyful update, Inno revealed that she is:

"officially a mom of two beautiful angels."

She said she is still taking in the blessing and hinted that there is a powerful testimony behind her journey.

"The year 2023 and 2026 further revealed the goodness and faithfulness of God in our lives in the form of these children. Two smooth pregnancies and healthy babies. What more can we ask for?"

She wrote.

The actress, who welcomed her first child in 2023, said becoming a mother again has reminded her that God restores and makes people whole.

See the heartwarming tribute in the Instagram post below:

Mpho Manchidi and celebrities celebrate new arrival

Inno's husband, Mpho Manchidi, also joined the celebrations in the comments, praising his wife for the strength she showed throughout her pregnancy.

"Lol no nerves detected here my love, it's only chill. I love you Queen. You've been an amazing mother to our beautiful kids, thank you,"

He commented.

Several well-known personalities also shared their excitement with Miss P DJ said Inno's story proved that God is faithful. Wiseman Zither, Mogaup Monyemangene, Elle Tisane and Makoti's Kitchen also sent warm congratulatory messages.

Fans shower Inno with love

Inno Manchidi shared touching moments from the birth of her second child. Image: Inno Manchidi

Source: Instagram

Supporters quickly filled the comment section with heartfelt wishes, with many saying they were overjoyed for the growing family.

Some of the reactions included:

"Congratulations mommy. The rents are very happy,"

Wrote @annikiemona.

"Aww congrats beautiful. What a blessing this is,"

Commented Elle Tisane.

"Congratulations beautiful and blessed family,"

Added @tozistocream.

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love, as fans celebrate another happy milestone in Inno Manchidi's life.

Inno Manchidi exits Muvhango after decade

Recently Briefly News reported that after playing Rendani Mukwevho for about 10 years, actress Inno Manchidi officially bid farewell to Muvhango, saying the role changed her life and helped shape her career.

She thanked the show's cast, crew and loyal viewers for supporting her throughout the journey, adding that while saying goodbye was emotional, she was excited to embrace new opportunities. Her departure marked the end of an era for one of the soapie's most recognisable characters.

Source: Briefly News