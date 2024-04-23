Muvhango star Inno Manchidi and her husband, Mpho Manchidi, recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary

In her sweet message, Inno Machindi gushed over her husband and lauded him for making her the happiest woman

The Machindis also announced earlier this year that they are expecting, and at the time, she was ready to pop

Inno Machindi, the star who portrays the role of Rendani on Muvhango, and her husband have been going strong for five years.

'Muvhango' actress Inno Manchidi wrote a sweet letter to her husband Mpho in celebration of their 5th wedding anniversary. Image: @inno_mm

Source: Instagram

Inno Machindi gushes over her husband

Actress Inno Manchidi and her husband, Mpho Manchidi, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary over the weekend. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have been sharing their love with the world.

The Machindis had trended recently after they announced earlier this year that they were expecting, and at the time, she was ready to pop.

Mpho Machindi is the hill Inno will die on

In her heartfelt letter, the doting wife gushed over Mpho Machindi and said she worships the ground he walks on.

Inno lauded Mpho for making her the happiest woman and for exceeding her expectations regarding being his wife.

"Five years huh?! Lord, you are faithful. HAPPY FIFTH ANNIVERSARY, BABYYY @mphomanchidi. Where did time go? I guess it’s true that it flies when you’re having fun.

"Oh, my husband, you have made me such a happy woman and created such a beautiful life for us. I had no idea what marriage had in store for us, but I had my wishes and expectations, and five years in, I can safely say that you’ve exceeded them. I love you so much, my King. I shamelessly worship the ground you walk on. Yoh, guys, this man is the hill I’m willing to die on. I am Looking forward to the rest of our life, I love you so much."

Inno noted that they do not have any recent pictures because she is not looking like her best self lately.

Mzansi swoons over the Machindis

Netizens expressed admiration for the couple and lauded them for their beautiful marriage.

flairskin:

"Ahh Mr and Mrs Manchidi. Happy 5th year anniversary. You guys are amazing. May God continue to bless your union."

young_figo_recourtz:

"Happy fifth anniversary to you."

conniesibiya:

"Love you guys."

tholokuhle_moyo:

"Happy annivesary Manchies."

the_divine_comforters:

"Happy 5th Anniversary."

sinqo_mazindela:

"Happy anniversary to the Manchidi's."

ronewa_mudau_:

"This caption. Happy anniversary. To soo many more!"

lebo_koonethebe:

"Happy anniversary to you both, and many more years to come of happiness, peace, love, joy and blessings."

kenyakallogontse:

"Congratulations. You got married the same day as my cousin's daughter. Marriage looks good on you struu guy's stay blessed."

Kwesta shows love to Yolanda Vilakazi

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Kwesta celebrated his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, on 22 March 2024 as their wedding anniversary.

The Ngud artist let their fans know they still cherish each other in their marriage.

