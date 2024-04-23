Maskandi star Mroza Fakude begged his girlfriend Nosipho Mhlongo for forgiveness

The Van Damme hitmaker assaulted his girlfriend and broke her leg

Nosipho Mhlongo shared that she won't be withdrawing the case as she wants to teach Mroza a lesson

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Maskandi star Mroza begged his girlfriend for forgiveness. Image: @snl24

Source: UGC

Maskandi star Mroza Fakude assaulted his girlfriend Nosipho Mhlongo and is now in hiding as the police look for him.

Mroza Fakude begs his girlfriend for forgiveness

The Van Damme hitmaker landed himself in hot water after news of him beating his girlfriend and breaking her leg circulated on the internet.

According to ZiMoja, the star has asked for forgiveness from his girlfriend after he fleed and went into hiding in KwaZulu-Natal. In a recorded clip given to the publication, Mroza is heard crying and saying:

"Sthandwa sami, please find it in your heart to forgive me. I deeply regret my actions of harming you. I cannot fathom what possessed me to behave in such a reprehensible manner. You have always stood by me, supporting me through my troubles, and I am grateful for your unwavering presence in my life. Without you, I am incomplete. I sincerely apologise for the pain and suffering I have caused you, my love. I am truly sorry. Please forgive me."

Mroza's girlfriend and businesswoman, Nosipho Mhlongo, claimed that the star assaulted her after she demanded that he return her car, which he had an accident in.

Mhlongo, who has opened a case, said she won't withdraw it as she wants to teach him a lesson:

"I aim to impart a lesson to him. That man nearly ended my life with a spanner. My businesses are currently suspended because I am unable to walk after he fractured my leg. I do not need his goat; I will find a way to cope without it. I was informed that he, along with his father and two brothers, visited my family to offer apologies for the assault."

Big Zulu complains about treatment by news station

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu was unsatisfied with the hospitality he received at Newzroom Afrika.

The record label boss called out the news channel during his interview with the reporter, saying they were never offered food. Zulu asked the channel to provide cappuccinos and snacks the next time they invited him to the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News