Vourné Kgosinkwe gushed over her husband, singer Theo Kgosinkwe on Instagram

The influencer highlighted the joys of having a young wife, saying she makes him look much younger

The couple had a dreamy wedding in 2022 after they postponed the big day because of the pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Vourné Kgosinkwe gushed over her husband, singer Theo Kgosinkwe on Instagram and said she makes him look younger.

The couple had previously been scrutinised because of their age gap. Image: @theo_kgosinkwe, @vourne04

Source: Instagram

Vourné Kgosinkwe gushes over hubby

Theo Kgosinkwe is part of the successful musical group Mafikizolo. He married entrepreneur Vourné Kgosinkwe in a dreamy white wedding in 2022.

She recently gushed over Theo and said she makes him look younger than he is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The blessings of having a young wife. Keeping my husband young and se*y!!"

Netizens gush over the couple

Despite having judged the singer for marrying a much younger woman, their many posts about each other online leave fans gushing.

missjones_02 said:

"Ag I love it, the perfect match!"

rosemarygwara26 said:

"Beautiful... May the almighty guide and protect this beautiful union all the way."

calirammutla said:

"Aaggh, you look stunning guys."

lindo_ntungwa said:

"You both looked beautiful. My faves."

oleratosempe said:

"At first glance I honestly thought you are @katlegodankeofficial . So gorgeous."

Theo celebrates anniversary with wife

Just recently, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They had two weddings and have been together for five years.

"The love of my life, I can’t believe that we made it this far, five years together & three years in our marriage. I love you so much, and we still going to enjoy marriage. I promise to love you, spoil you, travel with you, support you but most importantly, pray for you. Let’s celebrate our love today Mrs. kgosinkwe."

Theo and Vourné welcome baby girl

In a previous report from Briefly News, Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné had welcomed a baby girl, and they named their baby Alexis-Sky Oratilwe.

She was born on Sunday, 24 January 2021. Social media users all wished the couple a happy journey into parenthood together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News