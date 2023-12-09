A gorgeous lady who is from Australia and currently lives in England is making waves with her ’50 first dates’ online series

The 30-year-old documents her dates and has currently gone on a total of 33, in pursuit of love

Hannah Zaslawski has left many people in stitches over the past few months as she recounted some of the interesting people she’s met on her journey

One young woman’s pursuit of love led her to undertake a journey of self-discovery and new connections.

Hannah Zaslawski documents her dates online. Image: Hannah Zaslawski.

Source: Instagram

The babe is from Australia but moved to England to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.

Hannah Zaslawski started her ‘50 first dates’ journey a few months ago and documents her encounters with various potential partners on her road to finding love.

50 1st dates woman wows

The 30-year-old has gone on 33 dates thus far, meeting her potential partners on dating apps and even handing out her number to interesting people she meets.

The sis is ready for love, and while some dates have led to situationships and some happy and funny memories, Hannah has yet to meet the love of her life.

Lady with dating series inspires

In addition to having a natural zest for life and enigmatic confidence, the stunner also inspires many people by offering dating tips. One of her videos, posted on Instagram, can be seen below:

After her last date, Hannah noted that she would stop the series until the end of the year because of how exhausting it had become. While many people were disappointed about the pause, most netizens were simply happy that the series would not end indefinitely.

Here is the Instagram video of her last date, which was a number 33:

Dating can be tough, but Hannah makes the entire process seem fun and ultimately a worthwhile process to finding the love of your life.

