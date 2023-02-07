South Africa GEPF: Login process, portal, services, FAQs

Worried about how you will keep afloat stress-free once you reach retirement age? Ensuring you have a pension fund is the best way you can avoid any financial strain when the time comes to kick your feet up and enjoy your golden years. Here, we discuss everything you need to know about the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), including the GEPF login process, how to navigate the GEPF self-service login registration, and how to check your balance.

The Government Employees Pension Fund serves over 1.2 million active members. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

In case you did not know, the Government Employees Pension Fund is a retirement fund that currently has over 1.2 million active members at the moment, with government employees automatically qualifying for it. But, there are basic requirements if you are not a government employee.

If you do qualify, you can simply make use of the GEPF online portal to easily navigate the registration progress and general navigation once you are successfully registered. GEPF self-service can be done through the GEPF app, which makes the entire process much easier.

Can I check my pension balance?

In case you did not know, you can always access your current retirement balance either through your local consultant or online, making it easy for you to stay on top of your finances.

Do I qualify for GEPF?

Before we further detail the process, let us first clarify who qualifies for this form of retirement fund. Here are the basic requirements you need to meet before successfully registering for the Government Employees Pension Fund:

You must reside in South Africa.

You must be a South African citizen, or alternatively, a permanent resident or refugee.

You cannot be receiving other forms of social grants.

You cannot be cared for in a state institution.

Your income cannot be more than R86,280 if you are single or R172,560 if married.

Checking your pension fund online is quick and simple. Photo: 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

How do I register for GEPF online?

Now that you know the minimum requirements necessary for qualifying, the next step is registering for the trust. The GEPF registration is a simple process, with only your South African barcoded ID necessary for confirmation.

Simply email a copy of your ID to selfservicesupport@gpaa.gov.za and prompts will follow shortly after. You can also call the organisation on 012 319 1400, or visit your regional office if you require face-to-face assistance.

How do I log into GEPF?

When it comes to my GEPF login, you only need a few moments to access the home page and navigate wherever you need to be.

First, visit the login page. Enter your ID or passport number and enter your password. Finally, select the 'login' button, which will take you to the homepage, which you should be able to easily navigate.

The account does have minimum requirements one must meet. Photo: Thanasis Zovoilis

Source: Getty Images

How do I check my GEPF status?

Once you have successfully gone through the GEPF self-service login process mentioned earlier and are fully registered on the GEPF website, you can start utilising the features the website has to offer.

One of the main ways you may wish to use the site includes gaining access to your GEPF benefits statement so that you can see what your current value is on the fund. Simply log on and navigate the user page where you can choose to see your specific statement.

You may add GEPF beneficiaries, but this can be complicated if you are not familiar with the website. It is advised that you contact the above-mentioned customer service details if you need assistance with checking a statement or adding a beneficiary.

What do I do if I forgot my GEPF password?

If you are struggling with GEPF online self-service login due to losing your login details, it is also advised that you contact selfservicesupport@gpaa.gov.za or 012 319 1400. Alternatively, you may contact 080 011 7669.

Knowing the ins and outs of the retirement fund, including the GEPF login process, minimum requirements and customer details, make singing-up and using the website much easier, regardless of your technological skills.

READ ALSO: How to get your SASSA OTP code (2023): Everything you ought to know

Briefly.co.za also wrote another article about easily managing your finances by detailing the navigation of the SASSA registration process.

This process includes how to get your SASSA OTP code, finalise your documents and find further assistance if need be.

Source: Briefly News