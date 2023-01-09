SASSA confirms the existing application (2023): Everything you ought to know

SASSA's R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant was introduced in South Africa to offer vital financial support to unemployed residents during the pandemic. The grant helps improve beneficiaries' living standards, education, and health. SASSA has established new regulations for 2023 that require all applicants to confirm their existing SRD application. So, how can beneficiaries of the R350 from SASSA confirm the existing application?

SASSA has established new regulations for 2023 that require all applicants to confirm their existing SRD application.

Most people have caught wind of how to apply for the SASSA relief grant. However, most need to learn how to confirm their SRD R350 existing application. Go through these details for more insights into the confirmation process and how you can quickly go about it.

How do I confirm my SRD grant for July?

There are two ways to confirm your existing SASSA application. You can use the official SASSA website or the WhatsApp number +27 82 046 8553 to perform this action. Follow the steps below to confirm your existing SASSA application via the website:

Click here to go to the official website

Scroll down until you see a yellow button labelled "Confirm existing application," and click on it

A new page opens requesting a cell phone number

A code is sent to the phone number

Input the code in the space provided

Next, accept the consent forms by selecting "Yes" for all

Enter your details, ID number and address

Click on the submit button to continue

Potential payment options will appear, asking how you prefer the payment to be made, either through Post Bank, personal bank account or Post office

After submission, a confirmation text is sent to the applicant's mobile number with the AppID

Everything you need to know about SASSA's SRD application.

Do I need to reconfirm my SRD application?

All of the SRD (R350) grant beneficiaries must reconfirm their existing applications at least once every three months. The reconfirmation process informs SASSA that applicants still need and qualify for the grant in terms of the regulations.

How do I reconfirm my SRD grant application?

Following the new SASSA regulations, applicants must reconfirm their SRD grant application before the R350 grant is issued. If your living status improves and you no longer need the grant, you may choose not to perform the reconfirmation process. The steps required to reconfirm your existing grant application are as follows;

Click on the official SRD website

Scroll down to "Reconfirm your grant application"

Click on the bar, "Click here to reconfirm your existing application"

Fill in your ID number

Insert your mobile phone number

Next, you will receive an OTP via text.

Enter the pin and click on verify pin

Woman holding rand banknotes.

Source: Getty Images

Do you have to re-apply for the R350 grant?

If you applied for the SRD grant and your status read "SRD reapplication pending, " your request was rejected. Fortunately, you can re-apply online by completing the easy steps below:

Click on the official SRD website

Enter your phone number

Click " send SMS"

Enter the OTP sent by SASSA to your phone number

To continue, fill in all the information required by SASSA

SASSA must verify your income, residence, or social security benefits

Alternatively, follow the steps below to re-apply for the R350 grant via WhatsApp:

Add the number 082 046 8553 to your contact list

Open WhatsApp and send ''Hi'' to that number

You will then receive a response, respond by typing ''Help''

From the various options received, reply by selecting ''4''

Reply ''SRD'' to the SASSA platform message received

Submit your name, surname and ID number in the message

You will then receive a message on WhatsApp stating the steps to complete the SASSA reapplication process

This article answers the question: How can beneficiaries of the R350 from SASSA confirm the existing application in 2023? This process helps inform SASSA that you still need the grant, reducing the chances of your application being rejected.

