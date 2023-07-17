A teenager who was sent to the shop came back with more than what was on the list

Her mother was astounded at her daughter's bravery and questioned why she did it and if she needed the things she bought

The young girl's siblings cackled with laughter as their sister was getting a grilling, and netizens joined in their laughter too

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A young woman was given a tongue-lashing after she bought many things with her mother's money. Image: @oyamaz

Source: TikTok

A teenager got into serious hot water after she was sent to the shop and did a little extra shopping of her own without her mother knowing.

Her mother sent her to the item to get one item and she came back with a bag full of tricks and trinkets her mother didn't approve of!

Teenager does secret shopping, gets into trouble

It seems that the teenager decided to spoil herself with her mommy's money and thought her mom wasn't going to notice. Unfortunately not only did she notice, she also wasn't happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video was posted on TikTok by @oyamaz_ and it went viral like hot cakes, collecting almost 800K views.

In the video, the young Xhosa woman from Cape Town is getting a sure grilling from her mom who cannot believe that her child went and purchased so many things.

As the young woman, who was caught by her mother, is asked to reveal what she bought, her astonished mommy asks her if she really thought she was going to get away. All the while, her siblings are laughing their lungs out which seems to annoy the young lady.

Watch the video here:

Laughter was the order of the day in comment section

Netizens laughed their lungs out as they enjoyed the young tongue lashing the young chick got from her mother after she spent her mother's money secretly.

Anitha Bee said:

"Jonga, it was a mystery bag situation."

Codesa added:

"I love how she concealed it all in her new tote."

Neo laughed.

"It's her not knowing what to do with the mascara."

Zandiswa was touched.

"You guys have the best mom ever. Such situations reveal someone's true colours."

Zizi wouldn't try it.

"My mom would have made me pay back her money."

Teenager caught stealing snacks in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a teenager was caught stealing snacks his mother had hidden from him.

The video shows the young man going through the snack box his mother had hid from him.

Netizens were in stitches after she saw the young man's reaction to being busted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News