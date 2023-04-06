A fashionista showed South Africans they could look classy, and it did not have to cost an arm and a leg

The young beauty went to the local Pick n Pay Clothing store and picked up items that looked and felt like cashmere sweaters but were way cheaper

People were impressed by her styling tips and how she had a good eye for looking good on a basic budget

Nicole Wocke plugs SA with boujee-looking items. Images: @nicolewocke_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sharp dresser Nicole Wocke uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing items she got at Pick n Pay Clothing at a steal.

Wocke typically buys all her staples at the store and loves the three for two specials. In the video, she features neutral colours, adding a classy touch. She also knows how to piece together clothing items, and peeps were impressed by her dress sense.

She said:

"I just had to pass by PnP again. Their clothes just don't disappoint."

Peeps impressed by TikTokker's flawless style

People across South Africa were impressed by the young lady's massive plug. Many asked her to do more styling videos because her taste in fashion was impeccable. Others were also impressed by the quality of Pick n Pay Clothing.

Here are some of the comments:

@XO said:

"I can never put these outfits together, you’ve got good fashion sense."

@Me45 commented:

"They have upped their game."

@Danica Royffe said:

"Where are your black blazer/top from in the behinning of this video?"

@KSJ commented:

"Price for the black and cream gilet please? You make everything look fabulous."

@Michaela Damon said:

"Which Pick ‘n Pay did you go too."

@Anemieke Scherman commented:

"Can you please do a styling videos to help the rest of us with no styling sense at all. You look amazing."

@Amy Andrews said:

"PNP clothing really is the plug for cute additions to your closest."

