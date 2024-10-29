Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested five more men for a brutal mass shooting at a traditional ceremony in Estcourt

The men are wanted in connection with a mass shooting in the Nyezane area, in which five people were killed

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has visited the area to show his respect to the families of the deceased

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli visited the families of five people who were killed in the Estcourt area as police have arrested six men for the shooting. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Darren Stewart.

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested five more men wanted for a mass shooting in the Estcourt area.

The men were wanted in connection with the deaths of five people in the Nyezane area, Amangwe, in Estcourt on Sunday, 27 October.

Men arrested in Ladysmith

An operation led by Crime Intelligence traced the suspects to Acaciaville in Ladysmith a day after the shooting. The men were found hiding inside a room in the area and were subsequently arrested.

SAPS have now arrested all six men wanted for the crime after they also captured one suspect in hospital following the shooting.

They were found in possession of two AK47 assault rifles with 115 rounds of ammunition, two pistols with 12 rounds of ammunition, and one .38 special revolver with one round of ammunition.

Investigations also led police to another house in Ezakheni, where they recovered another firearm.

The vehicle used to flee the crime scene was also recovered.

Testing on firearms to be conducted

Ballistics testing will now be conducted on the firearms to see if they are linked to other crimes in and around the province.

The suspects will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition before they are taken to Estcourt, where they are facing multiple charges of murder.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli will also visit the families of the deceased in Nyezane.

The shooting follows on from a recent spate of mass shootings around the country, with Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KZN being identified as the problem provinces.

5 Killed as Bityi, Eastern Cape

Briefly News previously reported on another mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.

The shooting, which occurred in Bityi, Eastern Cape, was the latest shooting to rock the province.

The Bityi murders followed on from the fatal mass shooting in Lusikisiki that left 18 people dead.

