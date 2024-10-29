The South African Police Service arrested 36 illegal immigrants in the Durban, KwaZulu-Natal CBD

The arrests were part of the province's drive to tackle crime hotspots in the region through operations and raids

Some South Africans believed that the arrests would not deter undocumented foreigners from entering the country illegally

Undocumented foreigners were arrested in Durban. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The Durban South African Police Service arrested 36 undocumented foreigners in the Durban CBD.

Undocumented foreigners arrested

The province's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said the arrests are part of a multi-disciplinary operation to tackle criminal activities in Durban. One person was also arrested for possessing an illegal firearm.

Mkhwanazi is confident that the operations will yield positive results in recovering firearms and illicit goods. He said the operation, which was carried out on 29 October, and the police recovered illicit cigarettes, guns and other illicit goods.

SA not certain operations will work

Netizens on Facebook were not confident that the operations would yield positive gains in the long run.

Tigere Zindoga said:

"All released with fines."

Kondwani Phiri said:

"36 arrested and 200 just entered today."

Smart Moyo Tumbare said:

"They must stop harassing Africans in their territory. When are we going to have different rights on our continent, different from other people who come from other parts of the world?"

Kryzee Tsekiso said:

"Police always arrest the criminals and our courts release them on warning."

Mambozimunya Tendai said:

"1 bus will bring another 36. 50 buses pass the port of entry everyday."

Humble Lemmetjies said:

"36 arrests. Must we celebrate?"

Durban SAPS arrest 120 illegal foreigners

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Durban South African Police Service arrested 120 undocumented foreign nationals during a similar operation.

The police raided three hijacked buildings in the city and arrested several suspects, including those with outstanding arrest warrants. South Africans were impressed with the police's efforts in fighting crime and cleaning the city.

