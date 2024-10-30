The Gauteng Department of Health revealed that the high incidents of patients being harmed in hospitals are linked to an increasing population in the province

People from other provinces and neighbouring countries are flowing into the city, and this results in an increased population

South Africans who weighed in questioned how the government was going to solve the crisis

GAUTENG — Gauteng hospitals are experiencing increased incidents of harm because of a population increase.

Population increase affects hospitals

SABC News said 7117 people were injured in unintended events in the previous financial year. The Department of DepartmentDepartmentdical negligent cases are increasing. Gauteng Academic hospitals record high events. Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital recorded the highest incidents at 1169 serious adverse events.

The Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom said that too many medical staff at hospitals are not doing their jobs properly, and the Department suffers from corruption. However, the Department said the incidents were errors, and corrective measures include training staff. An influx of people from neighbouring provinces and countries is a contributing factor.

SA questions government

Netizens on Facebook questioned what the government was doing to remedy the situation.

Peter Serame Greetings said:

"Our government turns a blind eye to that. Even Eskom is affected."

Lydia Mazibukondlovubaloyi asked:

"What do you expect from a lawless country?"

Christina Mabandla asked:

"What is the silly government doing? Talking and talking. Nothing is being done."

Sydney Kumalo said:

"With the voice from a provincial department, perhaps the concern will now get national attention, and maybe even reach the extent of facilitating interdependency among departments."

