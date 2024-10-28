Three suspects were arrested in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, for allegedly selling marriages to foreign nationals

The police uncovered a clandestine office in Greyville where women were married off to undocumented foreigners to get citizenship

South Africans were upset at the operation and lamented the lackadaisical system which permitted such activities to occur

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service arrested three suspects in Gereyville, Durban, for selling marriage to foreign nationals for citizenship.

Marriages for citizenship in Durban

@ewnreporter tweeted that the police busted an office in Greyville on 28 October 2024, which was used as a base of operation. The office reportedly secretly married South African women to foreign nationals for citizenship.

In the videos EWN posted, the police officers raided the offices, confiscating computers and hard drives used for the operation. They also found ID copies, application forms, and other machines.

South Africans reeling

Netizens were disturbed by the operation's existence, and some shared similar experiences.

Mhlonishwa said:

"Apparently, there is a Home Affairs office somewhere in Mbumbulu, and it's well equipped with all Home Affairs offices. They do all sorts of documentation for foreigners. It operates at night. One phara told me foreigners buy their IDs for R500."

Kgaudi said:

"We need a commission of inquiry into Bheki Cele's tenure as a minister."

Go nca said:

"A Home Affairs official is assisting them. How can the Home Affairs system not know the computer client that logs onto it?"

KaraboM said:

" Probably a drop in the ocean."

Phuthumile said:

"Foreigners have taken advantage of corrupt South Africans. We need a new head of prosecution. Batohi ran out of ideas."

100 foreign nationals arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Durban police arrested 100 undocumented foreign nationals.

The arrests were part of a police raid on hijacked buildings in the inner city. Police also found illegal tenants selling foreign currency.

