The Polokwane Municipality has opened criminal cases against officials who were involved in systemic corruption

A report shared by a law firm revealed that the municipality paid 44 ghost employees salaries, 300 employees excessive overtime and permanent employees with more than one position

Freedom Front Plus councillor in Polokwane Henry Lubbe spoke to Briefly News about the findings

The forensic report was concluded after a two-year investigation into allegations of corruption in the city

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — The Polokwane Municipality bled R200 million paid to ghost workers, employees getting paid for excessive overtime, and employees with more than one position.

Polokwane set back by millions

SABC News reported that the municipality enlisted the help of Bowmans-Gilfillan, who conducted a forensic investigation for two years. The firm's forensic report revealed that the city paid 300 workers R128 million for excessive overtime claims. Some employees claimed overtime while they were on leave.

The report also showed that the municipality had 44 ghost employees whose identity documents could not be verified. It also found that some employees have multiple positions in the municipality. The city has opened cases against those implicated in the corruption.

FF+ councillor speaks to Briefly News

Freedom Front Plus councillor in Polokwane Henry Lubbe told Briefly News that the party made the council aware of the stolen money, which led to the forensic investigation. He said some of the ghost employees are on the council's payroll.

"We believe that Human Resources should do their work properly. Proper electronic systems should be put in place, and managers and directors should do what they are supposed to," he said.

He also said managers and directors must be held responsible for not putting proper systems in place to curb excessive overtime.

"This forensic report is shocking to say the least, and we believe that consequent management should take place and proper systems to be implemented. The money that was spent on these corrupt activities could have been used to render proper service delivery."

South Africans are not surprised

Netizens on Facebook were not stunned by the forensic report's revelation.

Noko Sediba said:

"ANC is going down for real. Watch the space."

Khonadzeo Xvii joked:

"How do I become a ghost worker?"

Murendiwa Muhwera Luvhengo replied:

"They are playing workers who don't exist. It mostly happens when you work for a contract, and then it ends. Someone then gets paid on your behalf."

Shumani Ramavhona said:

"Corruption everywhere."

Bommanas Boma said:

"We are doomed in SA."

At Work SAPS said:

"Very useless."

Officials arrested for municipal corruption

