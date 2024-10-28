The Department of Correctional Services has launched an investigation into wealthy prisoners receiving special privileges

The Department discovered that prison officials reportedly give wealthy prisoners special private hospital passes

The Department's National Commission Samuel Thobakgale condemned the practice, and South Africans welcomed the investigation

Wealthy prisoners in KZN are given special treatment. Images: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images and Ivan Pantic

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Department of Correctional Services has uncovered that wealthy prisoners in KwaZulu-Natal received special treatment.

DCS to probe special privileges

According to SABC News, the Department's National Commissioner Samuel Thobakgale confirmed that the Department would probe the Durban Westville Correctional Facility and the New Prison Correctional Facility in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. It found that wealthy prisoners were given private hospital passes.

Thobakgale slammed the alleged incidents.

"We are not supposed to be treating offenders differently. There are rules, we have a standard operating procedure, we also follow the Correctional Services Act, and we have to comply with the Constitution," he said.

He said the investigation will determine whether the correctional facilities followed standard procedures and complied with the Correctional Services Act.

SA not surprised

South Africans on Facebook were not perturbed by the revelations.

Richard Maluleke said:

"SA is a joke. Scandal after another every day. The management of this prison must be blamed together with the staff."

John Abebe said:

"If there is money, nothing is impossible in this country."

Karabo Rete Setlhare said:

"Money rules this country, not its people."

Hazel Mmutle said:

"GNU is trying. If it wasn't for them, we would not even hear of this probe or investigation."

Kgotso Mooketsi said:

"Imagine a wealthy prisoner."

Chante Brown asked:

"Why are we starting in prison while expired food is still on the shelves?"

