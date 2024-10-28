Department of Correctional Services To Probe Wealthy KZN Prisoners’ Private Hospital Passes
- The Department of Correctional Services has launched an investigation into wealthy prisoners receiving special privileges
- The Department discovered that prison officials reportedly give wealthy prisoners special private hospital passes
- The Department's National Commission Samuel Thobakgale condemned the practice, and South Africans welcomed the investigation
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
KWAZULU-NATAL — The Department of Correctional Services has uncovered that wealthy prisoners in KwaZulu-Natal received special treatment.
DCS to probe special privileges
According to SABC News, the Department's National Commissioner Samuel Thobakgale confirmed that the Department would probe the Durban Westville Correctional Facility and the New Prison Correctional Facility in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. It found that wealthy prisoners were given private hospital passes.
Thobakgale slammed the alleged incidents.
"We are not supposed to be treating offenders differently. There are rules, we have a standard operating procedure, we also follow the Correctional Services Act, and we have to comply with the Constitution," he said.
He said the investigation will determine whether the correctional facilities followed standard procedures and complied with the Correctional Services Act.
SA not surprised
South Africans on Facebook were not perturbed by the revelations.
Richard Maluleke said:
"SA is a joke. Scandal after another every day. The management of this prison must be blamed together with the staff."
John Abebe said:
"If there is money, nothing is impossible in this country."
Karabo Rete Setlhare said:
"Money rules this country, not its people."
Hazel Mmutle said:
"GNU is trying. If it wasn't for them, we would not even hear of this probe or investigation."
Kgotso Mooketsi said:
"Imagine a wealthy prisoner."
Chante Brown asked:
"Why are we starting in prison while expired food is still on the shelves?"
Gauteng prisons overcrowded
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gauteng prisons are overcrowded because of illegal foreigners.
The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Service discovered that undocumented foreigners are the primary cause of overcrowding in the prison's correctional facilities and called for an investigation into the prison's overcrowding.
