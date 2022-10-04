The number of girls giving birth under the age of 19 continues to rise in the Free State

Statistics from the department of health show that 150 girls aged 10 to 14 have given birth in the last five months

Studies show that a significant contributor to the prevalence of teenage pregnancies is sexual assault

150 girls between 10 and 14 have given birth in the Free State in the past five months Image: ER Productions Limited & JGI/Tom Grill

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the Director of Life Skills prevention programme for the Free State Education Department, Bukelwa Qwelane, has acknowledged that rape and abuse are frequently factors in high adolescent pregnancy rates.

Qwelane said:

"The number that we see definitely there are statutory rapes where learners don’t consent to sexual engagements.”

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has dubbed the sharp increase in teenage pregnancies the second pandemic as teenage pregnancies increased during lockdown.

A report published by the SAMRC indicated that one of the drivers of adolescent pregnancies is the prevalence of violence against young girls. The report claims that one in five children in South Africa experiences sexual abuse before age 18.

A lack of access to contraceptives and inadequate education about contraceptives are also major contributing factors. Statistics show that 31% of girls aged 15 to 19 aren’t getting the contraceptives they need.

The research council found that the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown exacerbated the prevalence of these contributing factors. SAMRC has recommended that school-based interventions could be part of the effort to prevent sexual violence and improve awareness about the sexual and reproductive health and rights of adolescents.

National programme officer of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Buyiswa Mpini, says that communities need to engage in meaningful discussions with boys and men about what role they can play in preventing teenage pregnancy and statutory rape.

South Africans react to the Spike in teenage pregnancies in the Free State

South Africans weighed in on the increase in teenage pregnancies on social media.

Here are some comments

@Wurmtjie cemented:

"This is rape! A police docket needs to be opened in each case. DNA. Clamp down"

Desiree Fun-Sum

"Children from the age of ten up to fourteen must have been violated by family friends, family, or neighbours itself yet the families keep quiet while the little girl suffers in silence, heartbreaking"

Be A Blessing Foundation suggested:

"Sexual orientation as early as grade 3. Exposure to such an environment daily affects kids"

Mtha Nyoni asked:

"What kind of a man sleeps with a child? I'm sure most of these girls were impregnated by older men, this is sad"

Ashley Zuva added:

"I thought my eyes had seen everything boom comes this shocking news wonders shall never end."

Source: Briefly News