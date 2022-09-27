The Department of Employment and Labour's mega blitz inspection in the Gauteng province had a strong start on Monday, 26 September

Approximately ten people were arrested for being in contravention of labour laws in Pretoria CBD

South Africans have welcomed the arrests; however, some say the undocumented foreign nationals should also be deported.

PRETORIA - The Department of Employment and Labour's first day of the mega blitz inspection has resulted in the arrest of eight undocumented foreign nationals.

Eight undocumented foreigners were arrested in Pretoria CBD as part of the Labour department's mega blitz inspection. Images: Stock Photos/Getty Images

The programme kicked off on Monday, 26 September, and two employers, along with the foreign nationals, were arrested at a shop in Pretoria CBD. The department also handed prohibition notices to eight other employees for being in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

According to TimesLIVE, the notices were granted to the employees because they were unqualified to work and without personal protective equipment (PPE) such as shoes and uniforms.

In a statement issued by the department, inspections will be carried out in Gauteng from 26 September to 30 September. They will be conducted by the Labour department's inspectors, police and Home Affairs officials.

The inspections will also be geared toward wholesale, retail and hospitality sectors to ensure labour laws and regulations are followed. The labour inspector-general, Aggy Moiloa, stated that these employees will not return to work until their employer provides proper PPE.

Despite not being allowed to work, the Labour Act stipulates that these employees are still entitled to full salaries. The department also learnt of two employees who purchased their own uniforms and the are now entitled to a refund because it is against the law for people to buy their own work uniforms.

South Africans weigh

South Africans took to social media to react to the arrests of foreign nationals. Many found that the arrests were long overdue, while others stated that the foreign nationals needed to be deported as well. Here are some comments:

@Lekako3 said:

"Vicious cycle, they get arrested then the Court give them bail, they are back on the Streets & move to a different Province to start afresh. Why aren't they deported. #OperationDudula #Massdeportation"

@FearlessTshepo said:

"How can us the public get in touch with these inspectors we know places were they can arrest thousands."

@Bongie_cs said:

"Arrest and what? Release? What do you think that person will do? You create more jobs for the 2 deployed. @SAPoliceService I don't think you guys have a plan in place because if it was arrest + deportation until October. From November Arrest + deportation in January."

@matladi123 said:

"Did the employee get a fine? Such businesses must be fined or closed down."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Long overdue, this should have happened long ago but our current government is protecting foreign nationals than their very own citizens, question is what are they hiding that South Africans don't know, or they are protecting their foreign business interests."

