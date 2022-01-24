A video shared by Make SA Safe on Facebook shows two thieves hopping out of their vehicle to steal the headlights from a parked car

The clip, which is not sped up, is 32 seconds long and shows how quick and easy it is for the robbers to commit the crime

Social media users are disappointed and worried about their vehicles and believe it is no longer safe to park their cars out of eye view

A viral video shared on Facebook shows how quickly the headlights from a VW Polo can be stolen. The 32-second clip was shared with the popular application by the page Make SA Safe. The scary incident occurred in Emmerentia, Johannesburg.

The video was viewed over 16 000 times as worried Facebook users commented on how unsafe their neighbourhoods are. The speed at which the thieves stole the car's headlights is of extreme concern for many car owners.

Comments left under the post display the sheer disappointment felt by netizens who believe that they can no longer park their cars on roads.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are scared for the safety of their cars

Samuel Chithyola Mphande said:

"That was so quick then just like that the owner has to buy something he never budgeted for."

LemonJuice Musicman Matlawa wants to know:

"For what entlek? Some people iyoo."

S'phiwe Shandis Ndlovu believes:

"They are already on Facebook market for sale."

Sjakie van Alphen shared:

"Unreal, so quick."

Moloto Fame Denver commented:

"No alarm at all. No no no."

Herlene Rachel O'Brien added:

"Really... What next?"

Video of anti-theft device for VW Polos leaves peeps sceptical: “Someone already has a way of removing it”

In other news about VW Polos, Briefly News previously reported that a social media user responded to the great concern of vehicle theft in Mzansi by sharing a video of an anti-theft device for Volkswagen Polos.

The video posted by @peche_africa on Twitter provided in-depth detailed instructions on how to install and remove the foot pedal locker correctly on a Polo Vivo. The video has many users concerned about the effort that goes into using the device and whether it will really help in deterring criminals.

Others even said the instructional video would help criminals figure out how to remove it. While the device is used for a good purpose, many online users are not convinced it will be effective in curbing crime

Source: Briefly News