A video promoting a new pedal lock for Volkswagen (VW) vehicles is doing the rounds on social media

The short video provides instructions on how to place and remove the anti-theft device on a VW Polo

While the device is used for a good purpose, many online users are not convinced it will be effective in curbing crime

A social media user has responded to the great concern of vehicle theft in Mzansi by sharing a video of an anti-theft device for Volkswagen Polos.

A video of a pedal lock device for VW Polos has left many social media users with concerns. Image: @peche_africa / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video posted by @peche_africa on Twitter provides detailed instructions on how to install and remove the foot pedal locker correctly on a Polo Vivo.

The video has many users concerned about the effort that goes into using the device and whether it will really help in deterring criminals. Others even said the instructional video would help criminals figure out how to remove it.

Here are some users' comments and concerns on the post:

@Kayla_198304 wrote:

“Yoh ke spane (it’s a lot of work), so everywhere you go ke in and out.”

@rea_maotwe reacted:

“Not everywhere. Where you don’t trust bo Ramarete.”

@krugersville said:

“Me as a criminal taking notes.”

@Fundo_dagreat commented:

“The things you have to do to keep your possessions safe in this country.”

@Talungs205 wrote:

“Someone already has a way of removing it.”

@_TheRuleOfLaw asked:

“How much is it, and does it fit on Polo Vivo?”

7 Carjacking gang members operating in Gauteng and the North West nabbed by police

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service has come down on an alleged car theft syndicate responsible for stealing at least 36 motor vehicles in Gauteng and the North West over a period of four years.

In Soweto and Langlaagte in Johannesburg, three people aged between 26 and 37 were apprehended for their involvement in the crimes. Daniel Magata, Thobile Silindane and Kgaugelo Kubeka were nabbed on Thursday, 23 December.

According to News24, SAPS spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane says two of the suspects, Magata and Silindane, have already made appearances at the Atamelang Magistrate's Court in North West, a day after their arrest.

The two men are expected to make another court appearance on 6 January, 2022 following the postponement of their case. Kubeka appeared in a separate court in Lichtenburg and he was released on R500 bail. He will return to court on 31 January, 2022.

