A father caught his toddler peeling onion skins onto the floor and sent her away as a lesson about cleaning up after oneself

The toddler seemed slightly oblivious to what was happening, and walked away like an unbothered boss

The video went viral on Twitter, with South Africans responding with humorous and playful comments

@Bonisile_RMS/Twitter

You're never too young to get evicted from your home, according to this dad who caught his toddler peeling onion skins onto the floor. The father shared a Twitter video of her playing.

"Mihla, Mihla, Mihla!" the father called out while she continued peeling onions. "Okay, get out. Go."

She looked up at him, slightly oblivious to what was happening.

Dad sends the toddler packing after playing with onions

Onions are a touchy subject. They can make a grown man cry. This father was probably trying to teach a lesson about cleaning up after yourself, but the little girl was doing little girl things. In through one ear and out in the other.

You can watch the video below:

South Africans share their hilarious responses to the cute video

@shona_lothuvi said"

"She's like, cool, keep your onion I'm out. PS: Don't forget to sweep before mum come home too."

@NormyZee defended her:

"Get out to OUR Mihla? No!!! You didn't!! #HandsOffMihla"

@_kKelz said:

"Sis said I’ll leave anyway, beg me to come back "

@Andiswa_Vee said:

"That walk leadership"

Confident black girl with angelic voice

In other news of young girls moving confidently, Briefly News reported on a girl with a fantastic voice singing Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'. In the short clip, a man sat on a keyboard and played for the girl to sing. The man watched with admiration as she sang with her melodious voice.

Many of her fans have agreed that she has a future in the music industry.

@Cynthia's said:

"You have a gorgeous voice and you will make it in life. Never give up! You are one chosen girl who will shine to the world in Jesus name."

