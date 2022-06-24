A video of a man looting a truck in broad daylight has left the people of Mzansi feeling mixed emotions

The clip was shared on Twitter and showed a man jumping on a truck at an intersection to steal a bit of scrap metal

While many laughed at the insanity of the situation, many were left feeling sad because it screams desperation

Looting has become a national sport in Mzansi. A video has left people with mixed emotions after seeing a man looting a truck at an intersection in broad daylight. What is our country coming to?

The state of our beautiful nation is worrying. The people of South Africa do not know what's coming next and videos like this just raise stress levels.

Popular Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the clip showing a man attempting to steal scrap metal from the back of a truck but the drivers got out and stopped him. This all went down at a busy intersection in broad daylight.

“Welcome to South Africa.”

The people of Mzansi laugh at the seriousness of this messed-up situation

While there is nothing funny about crime, people could not help but laugh at the brazenness of the criminal. Jumping a truck in broad daylight is next level, however, it's sad too as it shows great desperation.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@thatu_m said:

“Not that funny... this could be for two reasons, hungry or needs a fix.”

@NkosiGoddess said:

“Hawu just one piece nje… he should have asked nicely but also the madala could have allowed the clearly starving guy to have that one piece. I mean it looks like scrap to me but I could be wrong.”

@JDD15491 said:

“Truck driver taken the video could have helped... Because I bet you now if his load is getting stolen he would want help as well from people passing by.”

@Vuyograms said:

Security team deployed by KZN businesses to protect N3 and N2 highway "crime hotspots" from being looted

In related news, Briefly News reported that in an effort to protect trucks from being looted, businesses in KwaZulu-Natal have enlisted the help of private security companies to ensure safety on the N2 and N3.

The route that is the main roadway for the distribution of goods from KwaZulu-Natal to the rest of the country saw major delays last week when truck drivers protested against foreign nationals.

Several security companies have joined forces for the initiative. The Head of KZN VIP Protection Glen Naidoo told TimesLIVE that private companies were hired to ensure there were no interruptions while goods were being transported. He said the continuous disruptions create massive delays and significant damage to vehicles.

