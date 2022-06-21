Private security companies have been hired to ensure trucks transporting goods from KwaZulu-Natal are not looted

This comes after major disruptions caused havoc on the N2 and N3 highways that resulted in serious delays

Security and police have partnered and an anti-riot team has been deployed to several areas along the highways

DURBAN - In an effort to protect trucks from being looted, businesses in KwaZulu-Natal have enlisted the help of private security companies to ensure safety on the N2 and N3.

The route that is the main roadway for the distribution of goods from KwaZulu-Natal to the rest of the country saw major delays last week when truck drivers protested against foreign nationals.

Several security companies have joined forces for the initiative. The Head of KZN VIP Protection Glen Naidoo told TimesLIVE that private companies were hired to ensure there were no interruptions while goods were being transported. He said the continuous disruptions create massive delays and significant damage to vehicles.

Naidoo also said that police have partnered with security companies, and an anti-riot team has been deployed to several areas along the N3 and N2. According to SowetanLIVE, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the protests last week were part of economic sabotage.

SA reacts to security companies

Social media users believe the high crime rates in the country are unacceptable:

Victor Vee said:

“Lawlessness is becoming too much how can we expect the economy of SA to grow with this kind of nonsense it's like we are in Maidiguri, Nigeria the territory of Boko Haram.”

Evans Tsietsi Mo-Thupi Raganya wrote:

“Just let those people loot until our government realizes that the level of poverty in this country is higher. KZN is a very poor province.”

Lebohang Bucibo commented:

“This province can be characterised by Jacob Zuma, looting, Zandile Gumede, attacks on trucks, national road blockades, highest HIV prevalence 20 years ago and the worst black-on-black violence of the late 80s and early 90s. If I was religious then I would say it is unblessed.”

Sandile Majwede added:

“These companies have money to hire security while they underpay the drivers.”

3 armed robbers hijack tanker, assault driver and steal fuel in KwaZulu Natal, Mzansi angered over theft

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a truck driver was allegedly attacked by three armed men who stole fuel from the tanker that was transporting it on Tuesday 14 June. Another motorist called for assistance, and when a local security company arrived on the scene, the truck driver was found assaulted and tied up inside the tanker.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Spokesperson of PT Alarms Dhevan Govindasamy said the tanker was stolen near Seaview, Bellair and was taken to an undisclosed area where the fuel was syphoned out.

