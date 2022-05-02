A woman took to social media to show images of some fancy and unfamiliar dishes she enjoyed recently

The foodie posted photos of four different courses which not only appeared strange to the average South African, but very small too

Local cyber citizens could not help but poke fun at the cuisine and took to the comments to ask the lady whether it was worth the price

A woman’s fine dining experience gave Mzansi social media users the chuckles while leaving several others feeling hungry on her behalf.

Online user @queen_dracula posted photos of four meals she had at a higher-end restaurant recently. The small portions looked peculiar and very minimalistic as one plate featured onion rings seasoned with herbs and a sauce, whereas another dish comprised small wild mushrooms, greens and a sauce.

Saffas were left baffled by a woman's fine dining experience. Image: @queen_dracula/Twitter

She simply captioned the post:

“Foodie diaries!!!”

Fine dining refers to a restaurant experience that is of a higher quality and greater formality compared to the experience at a casual dining restaurant. The atmosphere of a fine dining establishment is usually more elegant, and the food is served more formally.

As fancy as the experience many have been, many of the woman’s online friends were not quite impressed. Many questioned whether she actually enjoyed the food and whether it was worth the hefty bill.

Check out the post and some of the comments below:

@JokozelaM asked:

“But where's the food?”

@Nombunombz commented:

“Was it nice ke kodwa okukutya?”

@fhayohh wrote:

“Reminds me of when I was staying with my uncle in Akure, sometimes na all this tush tush food dem dey prepare for breakfast, how am I supposed to be filled with just egg and dodo. I dey always cook rice once they leave home for work Sha... no be una house ulcer go catch me.”

@malkia_mzuri reacted:

“Is it decoration?”

@king22_sa said:

“There's a lot that I'm not understanding here but maybe I don't know food.”

