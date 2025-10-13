Young Thug's kids: meet the 6 children he started fathering at age 17

Young Thug's kids, including three boys and three girls, have defined his life away from the mic. Being a father has not been a walk in the park for the Atlanta native who got his first child at the age of 17 before launching his rap career.

Young Thug at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2022 in Atlanta (L) and with his son at Annette's Chop House on April 26, 2021, in Atlanta (R). Photo: Prince Williams/Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Meet Young Thug's six children

The Best Friend rapper has three sons and three daughters. Young Thug's oldest child, son Kyvion Jackson, from his relationship with the late LaKevia Jackson, was born when he was a 17-year-old teenager in the late 2000s.

Other Young Thug's kids' names are Jacob, Jahmir, and Mari Mego. They are mainly being raised out of the spotlight, and the Atlanta native rarely posts them on social media. In June 2025, the Grammy-winning rapper was seen attending a school function for his 6th-grade son, Jahmir, whom he shares with Kameme Ragland.

Young Thug with his son Jahmir (L) in May 2025. Photo: @kameme2 (modified by author)

Young Thug's daughter is a rapper

Thug's preteen daughter, Mari Mego, who goes by the stage name Mego YSL, seems to be taking after her dad's rap footsteps. She launched her career in November 2020 at the age of seven by releasing two tracks Do What I Can and They Listen a Lot.

The Hot hitmaker has shown support for his daughter's budding talent. In 2021, he featured Mego on his album Slime Language 2. She has also released the tracks 'Yessirski' and 'Revenge' under Thug's label, YSL Records.

Young Thug with his daughter Mari Mego. Photo: @rapdaily/@nojumper on X (modified by author)

Young Thug's take on fatherhood

Thug has candidly spoken about his experiences as a dad. During his February 2016 GQ interview, the Atlanta-born rapper said that fatherhood is the hardest thing he has ever done.

They ain't easy. It be like, 'If I could take this back? Yes, what was I thinking!'... It's not even taking care of the kids. The main part is that you won't be able to do what you always did. That's the number one rule to having a kid: You can't be who you were.

In mid-2017, Young Thug donated the proceeds from his sold-out New York City concert to Planned Parenthood, an NPO that provides reproductive and sexual health care, education, and advocacy. He took to X (Twitter) to share the inspiration behind his generous donation, writing:

I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful.

Young Thug also made headlines in September 2025 when he was heard criticising fellow Atlanta rapper Future's approach to parenthood. He called out the rapper, who has at least eight children with eight different women, for prioritising women over his kids in a leaked audio recording of his jail call.

You supposed to be locked in 100% with your kids, but you locked in 100% with the [women], that's the wrong way to go.

Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021, in Atlanta. Photo: Derek White (modified by author)

Young Thug's complex relationship with his baby mommas

The Pick Up the Phone hitmaker has not always had a cordial co-parenting relationship with his four baby mommas, including Kameme Ragland, Cleopatra, and the late LaKevia Jackson. Some have publicly accused him of neglecting their kids.

In November 2015, one of Young Thug's baby mothers accused him of being a deadbeat dad to their daughter, leading a long social media rant. In a November 30, 2015, X (Twitter) post, the Grammy-winning rapper suggested he should get custody because he "got a mansion with 12 empty bedrooms waiting for them." In another X (Twitter) post, he wrote:

When you bombs give me custody, then I'll be able to see them every day, but until then, I'll just pay my child support that I put myself on.

In July 2016, his other baby momma, Kameme Ragland, accused the Atlanta-born rapper of missing their son's second birthday and not wishing him a happy birthday. Young Thug replied in an X (Twitter) post, accusing her of lying to gain popularity.

U know u can buy followers/likes... U didn't have to do the cap [stuff] for 'em.

Kameme Ragland (L) and the rapper at the "BMF" World Premiere on September 23, 2021, in Atlanta (R). Photo: @kameme2 on Instagram, Prince Williams on Getty Images (modified by author)

How did Young Thug's baby momma pass away?

31-year-old LaKevia Jackson, the mother of Young Thug's eldest son Kyvion Jackson, passed away on March 17, 2022, in the parking lot of the Metro Fun Centre bowling alley in Atlanta, Georgia. She was reportedly fatally shot after an argument over a bowling ball turned deadly.

Two people, Imani Spears and Joshua Fleetwood, were arrested in connection with the incident. The charges against them were dismissed in November 2023 after a judge ruled that they acted in self-defence, according to Fox5 Atlanta. LaKevia reportedly fired the first shots.

The late LaKevia Jackson (L) and Young Thug at a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025, in Atlanta (R). Photo: @urbanpapers on X, Prince William on Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Young Thug dating?

Young Thug's recent girlfriend was R&B singer Mariah the Scientist, whom he started dating in 2021. She supported him through his YSL RICO case that ended in October 2024 with a 15-year probation and had a close relationship with the rapper's baby momma, Kameme.

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug broke up around September 2025. Their split came after leaked phone calls from the rapper's time in jail surfaced, which reportedly included an admission from him about cheating on Mariah before his 2022 arrest.

The London hitmaker previously had an on-again-off-again relationship with Jerrika Karlae from 2013 to 2020. They met in Gucci Mane's studio and got engaged in April 2015.

Despite calling off their engagement and Thug moving on with Mariah, a photo of the rapper and Karlae from their time as a couple was seen on the walls of his jail cell. Thug and Jerrika Karlae do not have any confirmed kids together.

Young Thug with Jerrika Karlae on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta (L) and with Mariah the Scientist on April 03, 2025 in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Prince Williams (modified by author)

Wrapping up

Young Thug's kids continue to lead private lives amid the rapper's legal problems. The London hitmaker has restricted access to metro Atlanta, where most of his family is based, as a condition of his probation after entering a plea deal in his YSL RICO case in late 2024.

