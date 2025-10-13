Rumours of Keenen Ivory Wayans' illness are unconfirmed, but his long unexplained absence from the spotlight, even at major family events, has left fans worried. The multi-hyphenate is widely recognised for pioneering the Wayans comedy dynasty.

Keenen Ivory Wayans attends the LA premiere of "Dolemite is My Name" at Regency Village Theatre on September 28, 2019 in Westwood. Photo: Rachel Luna/Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Fans of the Wayans started wondering what happened to Keenan Ivory Wayans after he failed to attend his family's induction into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame in early 2025.

Keenen is credited with establishing the Wayans family legacy in entertainment when he created the classic FOX sketch comedy series In Living Color in the early 1990s.

in the early 1990s. Ivory often works behind the scenes as a writer, director, and producer, with credits in major projects such as the Scary Movie franchise and White Chicks.

Pofile summary

Full name Keenen Ivory Desuma Wayans Date of birth June 8, 1958 Age 67 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/171 cm) Ex-wife Daphne Polk Wayans (2001 to 2006) Ex-partner Brittany Daniel (2007 to 2014) Children Jolie, Nala, Keenen Jr., Bella, Daphne Ivory Parents Howell Stouten Wayans, Elvira Alethia Green Siblings Dwayne, Damon, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Devonne, Marlon, Diedra, Shawn Education Tuskegee University (Engineering – dropped out) Seward Park High School in Manhattan Profession Comedian, actor, director, producer, writer Social media Instagram

Keenen Ivory Wayans' health speculations

Speculations about Keenen Ivory Wayans' well-being started when he was visibly absent from his family's induction into the NAACP Image Awards' Hall of Fame during the 56th NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2025. The event celebrated their ground-breaking contributions to comedy and entertainment.

Key members of the Wayans family honoured include Keenen, Damon Sr., Marlon, Shawn, Kim, and Damon Jr. Keenen's siblings took the stage to dedicate the achievement to their pioneering big brother, who set them on a path to success. However, social media was lit with questions about his whereabouts.

X (Twitter) user @ms_miqah wrote,

"Is Keenan Ivory okay?"

Another concerned social media user @sagesurge commented,

"Where is Keenen Ivory Wayans? This speech sounds like he died."

User @tperiodjperiod wrote

"Where the heck is Keenan?!"

A YouTube user, @lish7092, commented under the BET video of the NAACP ceremony:

Truly hope everything is ok with Keenan. The fact that he wasn't there worries me, and Marlon looks emotional when talking about him. Keeping him in my prayers.

Five facts about Keenen Ivory Wayans. Photo: Jason LaVeris on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Keenen Ivory Wayans still alive?

There has been no official confirmation that Keenan Ivory Wayans is sick, but he is still alive. The filmmaker rarely makes public appearances and is not active on social media.

In July 2024, Keenen was home in Los Angeles when his brother Marlon Wayans' home was burglarised, according to TMZ. The filmmaker was reportedly sleeping when two thieves broke in, stealing a safe and several thousand dollars in cash. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Marlon Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans attend the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

An overview of Keenan Wayans' legendary Hollywood career

Keenen dropped out of his senior year at Tuskegee University, where he was studying on an engineering scholarship to pursue comedy. He started doing stand-up and improv in his home town of New York City.

He relocated to Los Angeles in 1980 and landed small roles in TV shows like Cheers and An Evening at the Improv. His career took off in 1987 when he co-wrote and starred in the satirical film Hollywood Shuffle alongside Robert Townsend. He also wrote Eddie Murphy's stand-up concert film Raw.

In 1988, Keenen made his directorial debut in the blaxploitation film parody I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, which he also wrote and starred in. In 1990, he created and executive-produced the sketch comedy series In Living Color for FOX.

In Living Color, which aired from 1990 to 1994, was a launching pad for the careers of several stars, including the Wayans siblings, Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez. Keenen later directed and wrote several films, including the Scary Movie franchise, White Chicks, Little Man, and Most Wanted.

Keenen Ivory Wayans attends the Tribeca TV: In Living Color 25th Anniversary Reunion during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is Keenen Ivory Wayans doing now?

The 67-year-old Wayans' brother is still active in Hollywood but mostly works behind the scenes as a writer, director, and producer. He is co-producing and co-writing the script for the upcoming Scary Movie 6 alongside his famous siblings, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans.

The first Scary Movie was released in 2000 and became one of the most successful film franchises helmed by an African American director. The sequel to the horror spoof franchise is set to hit theatres in June 2026. While expressing their excitement about working together again, the three Wayans brothers told Deadline:

We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again.

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Damon Wayans (L-R) at the "White Chicks" premiere on June 16, 2004. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Keenen Ivory Wayans married to now?

Keenen has yet to remarry since his divorce from Daphne Polk Wayans in 2006. The exes met in the 1980s and tied the knot in June 2001. They welcomed five children, including Jolie (born in June 1992), Nala (born in March 1996), Keenen Jr. (born in September 1998), Bella (born in March 2001), and Daphne Ivory (born in July 2003).

Daphne and Keenen maintained a close friendship after their divorce. Wayans also dated actress Brittany Daniel for nearly seven years from 2007 to 2014. They met on the set of his comedy film White Chicks, which he co-wrote and directed.

Keenen Ivory Wayans with Daphne on October 27, 2002, in Beverly Hills (L) and with Brittany Daniel on November 9, 2010, in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Barry Kin/Robert Mora (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Speculations about Keenen Ivory Wayans' illness remain a mystery amid his withdrawal from the public eye. The comedic legend, who has always preferred a private life, continues to work behind the scenes.

READ MORE: Brandon Blackstock's illness and death: what really happened to Kelly Clarkson's ex

Briefly.co.za shared the story about what happened to Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. He passed away in August 2025 at the age of 48.

Blackstock and Clarkson were married for about nine years from 2013 until their divorce in 2022. The ex-couple welcomed two children, including River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock.

Source: Briefly News