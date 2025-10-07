All about Naomi Osaka's baby father and how they handle parenting together

Naomi Osaka's baby father, Cordae, is a two-time Grammy-nominated rapper from Maryland known for the songs Two Tens, Have Mercy, and Bad Idea. The ex-couple share one daughter, who remained their primary focus after breaking up.

Cordae at the 2024 GQ Men of The Year party in LA on November 14, 2024 (L) and with Osaka at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021 in NY (R). Photo: Michael Tran/Angela Weiss (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka dated for over five years before announcing their split in early January 2025.

Cordae became Naomi Osaka's baby daddy in July 2023 with the arrival of their daughter, Shai, who is being raised out of the spotlight.

Osaka has been open about how motherhood has changed her perspective on both life and her tennis career.

Cordae's profile summary

Full name Amari Brooks (né Dunston) Date of birth August 26, 1997 Age 28 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Place raised Suitland, Maryland, United States Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Ex-partner Naomi Osaka (2019-2025) Children Daughter Shai Alma mater Towson University (Mass Communication – dropped out) Westlake High School Profession Rapper Years active 2014 to date Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter) TikTok

Cordae is a Maryland-raised rapper

Rapper Cordae, full name Cordae Amari, started releasing mixtapes in 2014 under the stage name Entendre. He gained recognition in 2018 when he joined the hip-hop collective YBN alongside Nahmir and Almighty Jay.

His profile rose significantly when he released viral remixes of classic hip-hop tracks, including Eminem's My Name Is and Old Ns as a response to J. Cole's 1985. Cordae's first studio album, The Lost Boy (2019), earned him two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for the track Bad Idea featuring Chance the Rapper.

The rapper released two more albums, including From a Bird's Eye View (2022) and The Crossroads (2024). Cordae has had high-profile collaborations with artists like Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Anderson Paak, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Jack Harlow, and Gunna.

Five facts about Naomi Osaka's baby father, rapper Cordae. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Cordae and Osaka's dating timeline

Naomi Osaka met rapper Cordae in 2019 at a Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Centre. They mostly kept their romance private before the rapper confirmed the relationship in a July 2019 interview with HOT 97, calling her "my girl".

The couple featured together on the cover of GQ's Modern Love issue in February 2021. Cordae told the publication that their decision to keep the relationship private was to keep it sacred.

A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.

In September 2021, Cordae and the four-time Grand Slam champion made their relationship red carpet official at the Met Gala. They used to support each other's careers, with Cordae making regular appearances at Naomi Osaka's tennis matches, and she would promote his music.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae at a basketball game between the LA Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo: Allen Berezovsky (modified by author)

Cordae and Naomi Osaka's daughter

Naomi Osaka announced she was expecting her first child with Cordae on January 11, 2023. She shared a sonogram picture on her X (Twitter) with the caption:

Can't wait to get back on the court, but here's a little life update for 2023.

Osaka withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open to focus on preparing for motherhood. Their daughter, Shai Osaka, was born on July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. The female tennis star revealed why they chose the name for the baby in a July 2023 ESPN interview, saying:

God's gift... I wanted her to feel like she's God's gift to me and her dad.

Cordae and Naomi Osaka during the WBA World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center on May 28, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Cassy Athena (modified by author)

Cordae and Osaka had an amicable breakup

In October 2023, fans noticed that Osaka had deleted pictures of Cordae from her Instagram, sparking speculation about their breakup. They seemed to reconcile but kept the relationship private.

The tennis star later announced on her Instagram story on January 6, 2025, that she was no longer dating the Have Mercy hitmaker. They had been together for over five years. She stated there was "no bad blood at all," calling him a "great person and an awesome dad," adding:

Honestly, I'm really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing, and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.

Cordae on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on January 10, 2022 (L) and Osaka during the US Open on September 04, 2025 in New York City (R). Photo: Paula Lobo/Robert Prange (modified by author)

Inside Cordae and Osaka's co-parenting relationship

Naomi Osaka and her ex-boyfriend, Cordae, have expressed that their primary focus is their daughter, Shai, and what is best for her. The four-time Grand Slam champion told InStyle in December 2023 that her co-parenting relationship with the rapper was solid.

We built a really good foundation. I don't know if it's because he's just an easygoing guy, but I think we just respect each other's opinions.

Cordae's daughter has helped him shift his priorities. During his December 2024 appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Grammy-nominated rapper said fatherhood has given him greater respect for time and made him more productive.

Cordae performs at The Novo on March 09, 2022, in Los Angeles (L) and Osaka at Caja Magica on April 22, 2025, in Madrid, Spain (R). Photo: Jose Breton/Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Naomi Osaka on balancing motherhood and tennis

Naomi returned to competitive tennis in January 2024 at the Brisbane International tournament in Australia after a 15-month maternity break. She shared in her January 2024 partnership with Bobbie that her daughter, Shai, is her ultimate motivator and makes her "want to achieve greatness."

The tennis star initially thought she would retire from the sport after welcoming her first child. She told People in August 2025 that her perspective changed when she was pregnant, as she wanted her daughter to see her play.

In her August 2025 Tubi documentary Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, the four-time Grand Slam champion addressed claims that her daughter affected her career. She aims to show others that becoming a mother does not mean the end of one's goals.

My return to the sport is a love letter for moms... Some people say she ended my career, but for me, it feels like she started my career... Nothing is ever over, and you're never out of the game.

Naomi Osaka on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Robert Prange (modified by author)

What is Naomi Osaka diagnosed with?

Osaka struggles with mental health issues, including bouts of depression and anxiety, which started when she won the 2018 US Open against Serena Williams. She openly talks about her challenges, which became widely known when she withdrew from the 2021 French Open.

The tennis star has also been open about the emotional toll of motherhood and dealing with postpartum. In her 2025 Tubi documentary, she shared that she did not know how to handle her PPD well, an experience she described as "extremely bad."

Naomi Osaka during Day Six of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open at IGA Stadium on August 1, 2025 in Montreal, Canada. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis (modified by author)

Wrapping up

Naomi Osaka's baby father, Cordae, has been navigating his role as a dad while focusing on his rap career. The exes have mainly kept their co-parenting arrangements out of the spotlight.

