Who is Mulatto's boyfriend? Everything about Bandit Gang Marco
Bandit Gang Marco is a multi-talented artist from Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He is famous as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. However, his prominence skyrocketed in the entertainment industry partly due to his relationship with rapper Mulatto. The ex-couple dated from 2015 to 2017, and their separation made headlines in the media. Discover more interesting facts about Mulatto's former boyfriend in this article.
Mulatto's ex boyfriend started making music at a young age and quickly gained a following in the underground rap scene in Atlanta. In 2015, he released his first major label EP titled Life of a Bandit, which showcased his versatility as an artist. He has since released several other songs, such as Nasty, Loosen Up, Same Road, and Maybe.
Mulatto's boyfriend’s profile summary
|Full name
|Bandit Gang Marco
|Nickname
|Itz Da Bandit
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|16 April 1993
|Age
|29 years old (as of January 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Georgia, United States
|Current residence
|Atlanta, Georgia, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’7”
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|146
|Weight in kilograms
|66
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|One
|Education
|Douglass High School
|Profession
|Rapper, songwriter
|Net worth
|$1 million - $5 million
|Social media
|InstagramTwitterFacebook
Mulatto's boyfriend's biography
Mulatto's boyfriend was born in Georgia, the United States of America. There is little information about his background and family, especially his parents and siblings, if any. In April 2020, however, he shared a picture with a lady named Queen Monaye, who he referred to as his twin sister.
As for his education, he attended Douglass High School in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, where he completed his high school studies.
How old is Bandit Gang Marco?
Bandit Gang Marco's age is 29 years as of February 2023. The rapper was born on 16 April 1993, making him an Aries.
Career
The rapper ventured into music at a young age. However, it was not until 2015 that Bandit Gang Marco released his first major label EP, Life of a Bandit. The EP was well-received by both fans and critics. The EP showcased his versatility as an artist and featured a mix of rap, R&B, and pop songs.
Bandit Gang Marco’s songs
These are some popular songs by Bandit Gang Marco that you can check out. He is known for his unique style and sound, blending hip-hop, trap, and R&B elements in his music.
|Song
|Year of release
|Ready
|2012
|Sing To Her
|2012
|All Because of You
|2013
|It's OK
|2014
|Nasty
|2014
|True Love
|2015
|Same Road
|2016
|Laying in Bed
|2017
|Litty
|2019
|Dont Leave
|2022
|Play Yo Part
|2022
The rising star has released several albums and EPs since he made his professional music debut. Many people love Bandit Gang Marco’s lyrics. Some of his famous albums include:
- Dream Big (2012)
- Learned from My Mistakes (2014)
- Nasty The Album (2015)
- You Don't Know Me (2015)
- Reloaded (2019)
- Heart on My Sleeve (2019)
Bandit Gang Marco’s net worth
Mulatto’s ex-boyfriend is allegedly worth between $1 million and $5 million as of 2023. The primary source of his income is his music career.
Bandit Gang Marco and Miss Mulatto’s relationship
Bandit Gang Marco's personal life became a topic of interest in the media after he started dating rapper Mulatto in 2015. The couple's relationship was widely publicized, and they often collaborated on music. However, their relationship ended in 2017, and the media widely covered the split.
Despite the end of his relationship with Mulatto, Bandit Gang Marco has continued to release music and tour. He has become known for his energetic live shows and his ability to connect with his fans. In 2022, he released his first full-length album, King of the Bandits, which was also well-received by fans and critics alike.
He is currently presumably single. However, he is a father. In one Instagram post, he revealed that his daughter was born on 17 November 2021. Her name is Amiri, but her mother's identity remains a mystery.
Who is Mulatto dating?
The female American rapper is reportedly in a relationship. However, she has kept the information about her current lover under wraps. In 2022, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with Savage 21 and Key Glock. All the parties have since disputed the rumours, terming them baseless. Perhaps, the speculations started because of their collaborations.
What was Lattos' original name?
What is Big Mulatto’s real name? The American rapper was born Alyssa Michelle Stephens. However, she is famously known by her stage names, Mulatto or Big Latto.
What is Mulatto’s new stage name?
Her new stage name is Lattos. She announced the new stage in January 2021. In an interview with Hot Freestyle, she revealed that "Mulatto" is a name for a person of colour (white and black ancestry), and some found it offensive.
How old was Mulatto when she won The Rap Game?
In 2016, she participated in The Rap Game, a Lifetime musical competition series, produced by Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah. Luckily, she emerged as the winner and became a So So Def Recordings signee. Interestingly, she was 16 years old at the time.
Mulatto's former boyfriend, Bandit Gang Marco, is among the most talented and diligent young artists in the rap and R&B scenes. He continues to release new music and is widely regarded as a rising star in the industry.
