Kevin Perez, professionally known as Kay Flock, is a rising star in the US music scene. With his blend of drill and rap music, he has gained a large following due to his relatable lyrics and powerful performances. In this article, we will explore the life and career of Kay Flock, from his background to his impact on the US rap scene.

Kay Flock first burst onto the music scene with his unique blend of drill and rap music, quickly making a name for himself as a skilled lyricist and performer. He quickly gained a large following thanks to his raw and honest lyrics that spoke to the experiences of young people growing up in the Bronx, New York, USA.

Kay Flock’s profile summary and bio

Full name Kevin Perez Gender Male Date of birth 20 April 2003 Age 19 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence The Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′8″ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jackie Social media Instagram Profession Rapper Net worth $1 million

Kay Flock’s biography

Kay Flock, whose real name is Kevin Perez, hails from The Bronx, New York, United States. He was born in The Bronx, New York, United States. The rapper's mother is Jackie, but his father's identity remains a mystery. According to his mother, Flock was not into music from an early age. She revealed that he wanted to become a clothing designer.

What is Kay Flock’s parents' nationality?

The rapper's parents are allegedly from Puerto Rican and Dominican. Therefore, Kay Flock’s ethnicity is mixed as he shares his Puerto Rican and Dominican parents' roots.

How old is Kay Flock?

When was Kay Flock born? The rapper was born on 20 April 2003, meaning he is 19 years of age as of January 2023.

Career progress

What was Kay Flock’s first song? One of the standout tracks of Kay Flock's early career was his debut single, FTO, which showcased his skill for storytelling and intricate wordplay. This song put him on the map and established him as a force to be reckoned with in the US music scene.

While many consider Flock a rapper, he has also been described as a driller. This is due to his unique blend of rap and drill music, which draws on the aggressive, street-oriented style of the latter genre while incorporating the clever wordplay and storytelling of traditional rap music.

Flock is primarily known for his work in the drill scene, although he has also incorporated elements of other styles, such as trap and grime, into his music. He has been praised for his ability to bring a fresh and innovative sound to the music scene and has been credited with helping to elevate the profile of US drill music.

Kay Flock's songs

The rapper has released several songs since he launched his career. Some of his notable songs include:

Shake It

Is Ya Ready

Foolio

PSA

Brotherly Love

Being Honest

Not in the Mood

TCardi

DOA

Is Kay Flock considered a rapper or a driller?

What genre is Kay Flock? He is generally considered a drill rapper. His music genre, however, can also be classified into Gangsta Rap, East Coast Hip Hop, UK Drill, and Sample Drill.

How much does Kay Flock make?

Kay Flock's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Most of his income accrues from his musical career, especially performances.

What happened to K Flock?

Kay Flock, a Bronx drill rapper, is facing charges concerning a shooting in New York City. His defence lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, claims that the rapper acted in self-defence, citing video evidence to support this. The rapper is 19 years old and could face life in prison if convicted.

Kay Flock is a talented rapper and driller who has significantly impacted the music scene. With his powerful beats and honest lyrics, he has become known for his ability to speak to the experiences of young people and bring a fresh and diverse voice to the music world. Regardless of any obstacles he has faced, the rapper continues to inspire others.

