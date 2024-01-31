A woman had a wholesome experience during her shopping at one of the Clicks stores

While she was at the shop, she forgot to take a basket with her, luckily a kind worker brought her one

The online community reacted to the employee's gesture, with many applauding him

A kind Clicks worker brought a basket for a woman to put her things in. Images: @melokuhle_za

Source: TikTok

A kind worker at Clicks was captured in a TikTok video offering a woman a basket to put her things in.

In the video shared by @melokuhle_za, she was shopping at the store but didn't take the basket when she went in.

She was busy holding stuff she was going to buy with her hands and arms. Seeing that she is struggling, a man who works at the store kindly brings her a basket.

The TikTokker's face was filled with joy at the worker's gesture. She put her things in it and went on with her shopping easily.

"I enjoy experiences like these. They make me very happy. kindness is so cool, man."

Clicks worker brings basket for woman

Watch the lovely TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers admired the kind gesture

The video garnered over 91k likes, with many online users loving the Clicks employee's kindness.

@Tumii complimented:

"One thing about clicks employees, they will bring you a basket"

@jessicaradebe01 asked:

"The way I get embarrassed when they do that, I ask myself why didn't I take it when I got inis it only me?"

@Nandii admired:

"The fact that he gave you the basket and made his way❤️I respect him for that."

@kwanda uthandile maneli shared:

"We love men like this ‍♀️"

@Genesis loved:

"Only in South Africa.❤️❤️"

@kagisomphathi40 applauded"

"Humanity ♥️♥️♥️"

@KaZingelwayo said:

"So sweet!❤️"

@Jasper complimented:

"That’s so niceee."

@stranger praised:

"Bless him❤️"

A stranger offers to pay for a girl's items at a store

In another story, Briefly News reported about a kind man who offered to pay for a girl's items at a store.

The heartwarming incident unfolded at a supermarket, where the girl was seen eyeing her favourite items. The kind stranger offered to pay for whatever she could place in her basket in 30 seconds. With a mix of surprise and excitement, the girl swiftly embarked on her timed shopping spree, filling her basket with her most cherished treats and toys. Netizens loved the man's gesture.

Source: Briefly News