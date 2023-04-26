A Capitec glitch on payday left many of its customers frustrated when their salaries did not reflect on the banking app

Capitec has since solved the problem and assured customers that their money was safe with them

The banking app glitch sent many people into a panic, with some people threatening to leave Capitec for good

JOHANNESBURG - Capitec gave its customers mini heart palpitations when they checked their bank balances on Tuesday, 25 April.

Many customers shared that their bank balances did not reflect their salaries on payday which caused panic for some people who had debts to pay.

Capitec apologises for banking app technical glitch on payday

According to TimesLIVE, while the banking app made it seem like some people had a zero balance, they could still use their bank cards, and debit orders still went through.

However, it was frustrating for customers who thought they were broke. Capitec has apologised for the glitch and said technicians worked swiftly to rectify the error.

Capitec assured customers that their money was safe, explaining there was a slight delay on the balance update on the app only.

"Our app team has solved the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience. Card payments and debit orders were not affected," said the bank.

Banking app glitches are not new in South Africa

Capitec's payday technical glitch is not a new phenomenon in South Africa. In fact, according to News24, this is the second time the bank has experienced this kind of glitch.

In August last year, the bank experienced a massive glitch that frustrated customers because they could not transact using the app, internet banking or USSD.

Standard Bank is another bank that has experienced more frequent outages in the past and has now allocated additional resources to minimise outages.

South Africans share their frustrations with Capitec after banking app glitch

@PatMdluli said:

"I'm trying my best not to panic. Like, the whole salary is not reflecting, but debit orders went through. I give up on this bank, this is not one. #Capitec"

@sikhonde said:

"I promise myself to move to another bank every month. I can't do this anymore, I have no choice now! How can my salary be gone? #capitec"

@Mokete81737991 said:

"I've been using #Capitec to receive my salary since my internship ka 2016... It's time to switch, I guess . I got paid, but my salary is on zero. Capitec etlo re bolaya ra hwa nyii."

@82tebz said:

"#Capitec, I am moving my salary to Discovery Bank, I can't be banking with such an unreliable bank, for f*** sake."

