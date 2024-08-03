Priddy Ugly recently put on a show, and a snippet of his performance made its way to X after he shared it on Instagram

Rapper Priddy Ugly caused some buzz on social media thanks to his recent performance of a song from his album Dust

Priddy Ugly was subjected to many jokes as people thought they noticed something different about his appearance

Priddy Ugly put on a performance in a video. The rapper had people talking after they noticed his lyricism.

Priddy Ugly rapped in a video and some netizens noticed he was wearing makeup for his show. Image: @priddy_ugly

Priddy Ugly got slammed because of his appearance in a video of his perfoamnce. Online users were amused as they speculated about how Priddy Ugly went the extra mile to look good.

Priddy Ugly raps in video

Rapper Priddy Ugly did a live version of one of his songs Falling which was reshared by @MDNnewss. He delivered bars in an empty setting except for a suitcase by his side. Watch the clip below:

Priddy Ugly's makeup for perfomance distracts

Whlle some applauded Priddy Ugly for his lines, others were more focused on his looks. Netizens pointed out that Piddy had on a layer of foundation.

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"He is a good rapper ubafo."

@Skinny_But_Long was impressed:

"Still baffling that we're sleeping on Priddy."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Okay we see the dope lines, is brother wearing a make up. Bontle must hide his make up."

@MawrongzJnr was amazed:

"Wait.... Is he wearing a makeup."

@Khaya_LFC said:

"Its not make sure why afake make up."

@theysaythankyou added:

"Dope Dope, but why does he look like those Japanese women though. (a geisha)"

@Masiya1842916 joked:

"That boxing 🥊 match really changed him his a better rapper now humble and he got bars we need to thank that other guy."

Priddy Ugly sheds light on retirement, still open to making music

Briefly News previously reported that when Priddy Ugly announced his decision to stop making albums, his announcement was confused as retirement. He was a recent guest on the SABC TV show, On The Move, where he lifted the lid on his decision.

Award-winning rapper and MC Priddy Ugly shared on hid Instagram page that his upcoming album, DUST, would be his final.

He was recently invited as a guest on the SABC show, where he told presenter Palesa Tau that he will still be making music.

